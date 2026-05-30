‘Best Ever—Years After Davies World Cup Plea, Marsch’s Canada Is Ready to Shock the World

TORONTO — Eight years ago, Alphonso Davies delivered the message that secured the 2026 World Cup for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With a timid frame and braces across his beaming smile, he stood before the FIFA Congress in Moscow, delivering a compelling speech as the youngest and brightest star of North American soccer at the time.

“My name is Alphonso Davies. My parents are from Liberia and fled the civil war,” he said, his 17-year-old voice crackling through the awkwardness of teenage years, with moments of confidence. “It was a hard life, but when I was five years old, a country called Canada welcomed us in, and the boys on the football team made me feel at home.

“My dream is to someday compete in the World Cup. The people of North America have always welcomed me, and if given the opportunity, I know they’ll welcome you.”

Nearly eight years to the day after the bid won with an overwhelming majority, he learned a new fate: he’s going to his second World Cup.

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CanMNT 🇨🇦 captain Alphonso Davies once took the stage as a young boy and invited the world to come to Canada 🏆



In 2026, his dream becomes reality ✨ pic.twitter.com/YV7Rmd0wYh — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) May 29, 2026

In 2018, the youngster could only have dreamed of competing in the 2026 tournament. At the time, Canada sat 80th in the FIFA rankings, up from 122nd a few years prior. The idea of making a World Cup, let alone being part of the No. 30 team or making anything of it, seemed like a fallacy.

But that flicker in Davies’s eye and the enigmatic grin hinted at possibility. He led Canada to the 2022 World Cup four years after the speech, won a UEFA Champions League title among other trophies with Bayern Munich and scored Canada’s first goal on soccer’s grandest stage.

Since then, the country’s soccer standing has blossomed around him. Canada’s 2026 squad, as head coach Jesse Marsch says, is “one of, if not the best, squads that Canada has ever had,” and features 13 players from 2022.

For a child born in Buduburam, Ghana, and who spent his early days in a Liberian refugee camp before emigrating to the frigid climate of Edmonton, it’s been a remarkable rise—and far more than even his wildest dreams could have pondered.

Though absent from the roster unveiling in Charlotte as he continued recovering from a hamstring strain in his few days off after the end of the club season, Davies still saw his name unfurl across a banner atop Toronto’s iconic CN Tower.

He will join the team in Edmonton and will attend Monday’s friendly against Uzbekistan among the crowd of more than 45,000 fans.

Despite being in doubt for the two friendlies and the June 12 World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, he is still poised to make an impact. Timelines suggest he could debut on June 18 in Vancouver against Qatar.

“[Davies] is really excited,” Marsch said. “He’s already on the pitch running, and so we’ve got to see where he’s at in his overall progression, and then we’ve got to try to find ways to accelerate him ... I’m really hopeful that he has a few days to get away, and that he can come here and be fresh.”

Marsch Exhausted By Injury Concern

Jesse Marsch was frustrated by all the talk of injuries. | IMAGO/Captive Camera Cover Images

Marsch grew weary when addressing reporters after Friday’s roster release, exhausted by the questions circling a roster that featured nine players, including Davies, who are making their way back from various injuries.

“I wish all the questions weren’t about injuries,” Marsch added, having controversially named LAFC winger Jacob Shaffelburg to the team, despite the lone Nova Scotia-born player training on the side through the week. “Will everyone be 100% for the Bosnia match? No, that won't be the case, but we will have a really strong core that will be ready for that match, and we believe we can get stronger as the tournament goes on.“

Shaffelburg could be ready for the opener. Still, Canada will bring Austin FC winger Jayden Nelson to friendlies, a clear indication that Shaffelburg’s recovery may not hit a peak point by the time final calls are needed.

Marsch has placed his faith in four key center backs and four strikers, with each of the four central defenders—Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones and Luc De Fougerolles—having dealt with injuries and setbacks through 2025–26. His fifth option, Joel Waterman, offers veteran depth, but is likely a last resort.

Up top, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Tani Olwauseyi make up a trio of healthy strikers for the 4-4-2. The hulking presence of Promise David made the team, but he hasn’t played since Feb. 21, as he nears full fitness after a rapid recovery from hip surgery.

Canada’s Calmness Ahead of World Cup Spotlight

Jonathan David’s goalscoring prowess is critical for Canada. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Despite injury concerns and more, Canada is calmer than most. Unlike the USMNT, there was no mass event for players to learn of their World Cup fate. Those in Charlotte learned in a hotel ballroom, and the cuts were informed of their long-shot realities before the camp.

By choosing the southern U.S. to prepare for the potential heat of outdoor World Cup games and to avoid the massive spotlight awaiting them in Canada, the group managed to stay calm and remain laser-focused.

“We’ve talked a lot about getting tickets out of the way, getting family travels out of the way, eliminating all kinds of distractions,” Marsch said. “We don’t have banners everywhere celebrating Canada and maple leaves; we have a few things up so we know that this is our environment, but we’re not trying to create any more energy than is necessary for us to just focus.”

Now, more decisions loom. Dayne St. Clair joked that he and Maxime Crépeau could battle in rock, paper, scissors to decide the starting goalkeeper, a call Marsch will make after the Uzbekistan match. Other positional roles will also have to be locked down as injury timelines progress.

Regardless, the 26 Canadian men have immense belief in a deep run on home soil, something they never would have imagined when Davies stepped up to the podium in Moscow eight years ago.

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