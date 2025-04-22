Should Oregon Ducks Retire Quarterback Marcus Mariota's Jersey Number?
One of the hottest topics during the college football offseason surrounds jersey number retirement. Over the weekend, Colorado Buffaloes' outgoing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/ wide receiver Travis Hunter saw their numbers immortalized at Folsom Field and that gesture made some waves on social media.
Beyond accusations of whether the two (particularly Sanders) deserved to have an honor only achieved by four other Colorado athletes of the programs' existence, many fans of other college football programs questioned why certain former athletes have yet to see their number "hung from the rafters."
For the Oregon Ducks, a question was posed over the weekend that made many nod in agreement or further question the logistics of jersey number retirement: should former Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota have his number retired and displayed at Autzen Stadium?
The quick answer is no, but not based on Mariota's merit. Oregon as a university does not retire athletes' jersey numbers. It's hard to round up how many universities don't retire jerseys, but Alabama is another big-time program that keeps all of their jersey numbers in play regardless of an athletes' accomplishments.
"The Ducks don't retire numbers and they say they hold each in the same regard. Joey Harrington's and LaMichael James' numbers were given out to players the seasons after they left. And safety Reggie Daniels is expected to wear No. 8 (Marcus Mariota's number) on defense this season. It is notable, however, that no incoming offensive players have been assigned No. 8," said a 2015 report on jersey retirements by ESPN reporter Chantel Jennings.
This is one of the reasons why outgoing Oregon starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, was able to wear the No. 8 as a nod to Mariota. Gabriel, who is Hawaiian-born, received Mariota's permission to wear the No. 8, which both athletes also pointed to as a tribute to their Hawaiian roots (a nod to the Hawaiian area code number, 808).
"For me to be able to allow him to wear eight, I guess, is a cool thing for me," Mariota said to KMTR about giving Gabriel his blessing to wear the No. 8 jersey. "I really took it as a compliment, and I'm excited to see what he's going to do this year."
Regardless of university policy, Mariota would be a top candidate for jersey retirement if Oregon ever took on the practice. He's the first Oregon Duck to win the Heisman Trophy, and the second-highest ever drafted Oregon Duck behind quarterback George Shaw in 1955. In his third season with the Ducks, Mariota took Oregon to a 12-1 regular season record and an appearance in the National Championship against Ohio State.
In 2016, Mariota's legacy was solidified in Eugene with the Marcus Mariota Performance Center, one of Oregon's practice facilities for student athletes that bears many art installations tributing the former Duck as well as Mariota's Heisman Trophy on display.