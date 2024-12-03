What Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Said About Penn State, Marcus Mariota Relationship
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season with a bang, defeating rivals the Washington Huskies 49-21. This win marked the Ducks’ 12th victory of the season, completing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2010. The Ducks are now preparing to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Ducks have been successful this season for many reasons. Oregon ranks No. 7 in the nation in total defense, boasts an explosive offense, and has phenomenal leadership across the program. One of Oregon’s most influential leaders isn’t a coach at all, but quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel’s leadership throughout the season has been a key factor in Oregon’s success.
The senior quarterback has led Oregon to a perfect season and is looking to guide the program to its first-ever national championship. But first, Gabriel and his squad must face Penn State in the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Everything Dillon Gabriel Said Before Facing Penn State in the Big Ten Championship
On Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed:
"I have watched him, and of course, Dante [Moore] played with him—I don’t know for how long—but that has been talked about. Just knowing he’s a great player and has done really well for himself thus far, I’m excited for the challenge. Just a ball hog—he’s always around the ball and a really good tackler."
On returning to Indianapolis after being there ahead of the season for media day:
"Feel good about it. Glad we’re able to go see it, feel it, smell it—the whole nine. It was a good experience, and now we’re going back with the whole squad. Everyone’s excited for it. When you walk in the building and everyone is excited and juiced up and ready to go—so execution, playing clean, being who we are—I think it all goes into us getting back there."
Gabriel on Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter:
"Yeah, he wrecks havoc. He's a disruptive player, extremely physical. But also, you know, I think his ability to go from being extremely physical to finesse and speed—I think it’s pretty impressive. But I think, like anything, we have extreme confidence in our guys. Know we’re going to be playing against a damn good team. It’s the championship. So two teams that have done their due diligence to get to that point. Aware of them, you know, all 11 guys. They have a lot of talented guys, but him—I think just, you know, them allowing him to just, you know, play his game. And I think that’s why he’s had success."
Gabriel on being a leader and mentor on the team:
"I think it helps. It helps me a bunch being around guys that have done the same, right? A lot of our team is veteran heavy, and guys who’ve played a bunch of ball and have won a bunch, but also have learned a bunch and know what it takes to win. So I think with all our experience combined, us kind of tag-teaming off one another—when to lead and when to be demanding of what we need as a team—it helps me a bunch, and they would say the same as well. I can only speak on my experience, and I think demanding it every single day and not changing and being consistent that way so that, you know, when that day comes, it’s nothing new. It’s the same me. It’s just another opportunity that we want to execute and take advantage of. So I think we do it all together as a whole really well."
Gabriel on playing in an indoor controlled environment:
"It’s just another opportunity. We can only show up to whatever environment they have us in, but we’re going to have the right mindset, be excited about it. We know what is at stake and the opportunity. So that’s the fun part, but you just could try to replicate what environment you’ll be in. You know, if you’ll be outside and be in the cold and practicing it, you know, if you’re going to be indoors and practicing that as well. So coach does a great job of that. I think for us, it’s showing up with the right mindset and then letting that stuff take care of itself."
Gabriel on what he’s learned on his path to Oregon:
"I think there’s so much on the football side, but also in life. You get older, you get wiser. Naturally, you’re going to gain more knowledge. And I’ve been lucky and blessed to be around great people and just to learn from them. I’ve tried to be a sponge everywhere I’ve been, but I’ve also tried to just pour my everything into wherever I was in that moment. So I think that’s allowed me to get better every single year, every single version of myself. I think you look from my freshman year to now, just the type of player I am. And I think that’s more than just statistically. I think that goes to show as a leader, a person, a player, the way I throw it, all that. I think we’re in an interesting time that’s all about results. So many people talk about the process but aren’t patient enough. I think if you look at my body of work—a guy who’s eager and wants to get better but has had that time to develop and work in that way—I think you see it over time. So if there ever is something to go and say about a journey and time to develop, I think I’m a product of that."
Gabriel on his relationship with Marcus Mariota:
"That is a guy I look up to and a role model and kind of older than me in that way. But when you’re growing up and you have that direct example—a guy from Hawaii playing at a high level, at the D1 level—and then you see him go to the NFL, it’s like you can see it. You can believe it. You saw it in him in person in Hawaii. And then, I think your belief in yourself continues to rise as well and what you want to do with your career. So I’m very appreciative of him and how he represents himself, but also his family, his university, everywhere he’s been. I’m appreciative of that and the relationship. He texted me before my senior night, and little things like that, that he really doesn’t have to do—you appreciate because you understand that. I’m very appreciative of him because he’s the same guy and represents the right thing. So I’m very blessed and grateful for that and never take that lightly because I’m lucky to have it."
