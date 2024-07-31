Oregon Ducks Football’s Tez Johnson Prepared to "Prove It"
With the NFL logo as his phone lock screen, senior wide receiver Tez Johnson is dialed in on his path.
A favorite target of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (and Nix’s adopted brother), Johnson racked up 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, while setting the record for single season receptions at 86. Johnson has the ability to make another record-breaking season, so his interview on media day was highly anticipated.
“Nothing really has changed, it’s the same mentality I came in the first time,” Johnson said about entering a new training camp. “Just being able to stay consistent. I think that’s what the game should be called. The more consistent I can be, the better my game will be on a Saturday.”
Though Nix has moved on to compete for the starting quarterback job on the Denver Broncos, Johnson isn’t unfamiliar with being “just Tez” for his senior season.
“I mean, I kind of take it like the same as high school. When he left in high school it was like, I had to take it as ‘okay, it’s a new quarterback, do the same thing you did with Bo.’ It’s different but it’s also like a learning point for me. Every receiver lose they quarterback and every quarterback lose they best receiver,” Johnson said.
Johnson reflected on the advice Nix gave him before heading to the NFL Draft. Besides the best practices for being a student of the game, Johnson claims Nix had a brotherly way to keep him humble.
“He’d tell me every other day I suck to keep my head not big as it is right now,” Johnson said.
But Johnson doesn’t want to be tied to his adoptive brother in terms of how people view his play. As a go-to for the now Bronco last season, Johnson wants to prove that without number 10, he’s still a number one receiver. Johnson claims this is a conversation that’s followed him since playing with Nix in high school.
“There’s still doubt out there about whether I can play or not, because who I am and what I’ve been through,” Johnson said, “Playing this season will be three conferences I’ve played in. Sun Belt, played in the Pac-12 last year, and this will be the Big Ten. So this really will set the foundation of ‘well this guy can really play.’”
This season proposes the challenge of a Big Ten schedule, something many critics of Oregon claim is too strong for a former PAC-12 team.
“I still go out on a Saturday night and prove it. It doesn’t matter what I did last year it matters what I do this year. I haven’t done anything this year. I’m just like another receiver out there.”
“The first game. Idaho. The next one, right?” Johnson said.
Speaking of games, Johnson also commented on his EA Sports College Football 2024 ranking of 96, one of the fastest speed ratings in the game.
“Oh, yeah. I think the college ratings I got was the fastest in there too. Well, they got Rob Pleasants at 99 but he’s a track star, they’ve got to come see us race. I’ll win one hundred percent,” Johnson said.
Johnson also marked the Oregon Ducks’ territory as the best wide receiver room in the country.
“As a group, nobody can touch us. Because if we play sound, fast, physical, which I feel like that’s our room. We the best in the country and I’ll continue to say that,” Johnson said.
This cream of the crop talent is accentuated by players like senior Traeshon Holden, redshirt sophomore Kyler Kasper, and Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart.
“We feed off each other. In that room we don’t look at me as the number one receiver, we don't look at the next guy as the number one receiver, we’re number one in that whole group,” Johnson said
Johnson also pointed to the moment Stewart entered campus, and how Johnson is prompting his fellow seniors to step up and be the leaders in the locker room.
“When Evan Stewart first came in, he didn’t really know anybody so it was hard for him to know anybody because he’s trying to learn the plays. I challenged him to be more vocal to get into a leadership role and now when he speaks, everyone listens. So him, Traeshon Holden, all those guys go out there and be more vocal,” Johnson said.
After the departure of Nix, a leadership void opened for the Ducks. Johnson thinks this is an opportunity for his teammates and himself to rise to the occasion.
“Now that certain guys are gone, you have to step up into that leadership role and I feel like a lot of receivers in that room, that’s what we do.”
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was another key member of this rise to leadership. Johnson claims Gabriel has started to voice his opinions more, and has risen to the occasion.
“He’s more comfortable now and he knows his players and his teammates and he knows we have his back. So Dillon just seeing that makes it comfortable with throwing us the ball no matter what coverage it is,” Johnson said.
What was his response for comparing Gabriel with Nix?
“Bo’s taller,” Johnson laughed.
Johnson also confirmed the Nix family will stay representing the green and yellow and they will attend the Oregon games this season.
“Most definitely,” Johnson said. “Every game they can make, they’re coming to that game.”
And with all the pre-season hype, Johnson keeps to his basics of showing that the proof, is in the work he puts on the field this year.
“Honestly, I don’t even watch TV. I watch a lot of movies,” Johnson said. “Seeing them talk about me, I just take it with a grain of salt,”