Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers: "I Know We Have The Best Room In The Country"
EUGENE- The University of Oregon’s football program boasts arguably the most dominant wide receiver room in the nation headlined by Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. The Ducks are the No. 1 receiving corps in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.
“I know we have the best room in the country.”- Traeshon Holden
The Ducks are favorites for the Big Ten Conference Championship as well as top contenders for the 2024 College Football National Championship, and their talented group of receivers is a large reason why.
Oregon returns a core of experienced playmakers, including Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant Jr., who combined for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Holden was a force last season setting career-highs in receptions (37) and receiving yards (452) while matching a career-high with six touchdown catches.
Tez Johnson, who made a stellar debut in his first year with the Ducks, is back to bolster an already potent receiving unit. Last season, Tez made history breaking the single-season record for receptions (86) while also racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson’s 11 receptions for 176 yards in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl ranked second in Oregon bowl game history.
“As a group, nobody can touch us,” Johnson said Monday. “We play sound, fast, physical. That’s our room. That’s us at heart. We’re the best in the country and I’ll continue to say that. You’ve got Evan Stewart in the room, a new addition. You also have myself, Traeshon (Holden), Gary Bryant (Jr.), you have (Justius) Lowe and Kyler (Kasper) that adds a totally different game when they step on the field.”
It is not only veterans who are expected to make an impact for Oregon in the upcoming season, but several newcomers are poised for excellence as well. Joining the Ducks this season is highly touted transfer Evan Stewart out of Texas A&M.
Last season as an Aggie, Stewart ranked second on the team in catches (38), touchdown receptions (4), average yards per game (64.3), and third in total yards per game (514).
Stewart’s addition forms a potentially unstoppable duo with Johnson at the top of the depth chart. This dynamic pair has been dubbed the nation’s best receiving duo by Pro Football Focus. This is a dangerous duo for any defense in the Big Ten Conference as the Ducks chase their first national championship.
“I never won a state title or a district title or anything in football,” Stewart said. “To win with this team would mean the world.”
Oregon’s receiver corps extends further with former five-star recruits true freshman Gatlin Bair and sophomore Jurrion Dickey. Bair isn’t the only young newcomer to the wide receiver room, as he’s joined by four-star freshmen Jeremiah McClellan, Ryan Pellum, and Dillon Gresham. These talented receivers are part of Oregon’s No. 3 ranked 2024 recruiting class, trailing only powerhouse programs Alabama and Georgia in 2024 recruiting rankings.
Oregon’s tight end room also contributes significantly to Oregon’s aggressive offense. Terrance Ferguson, Patrick Herbert, and Kenyon Sadiq form a dynamic trio that can stretch the field and create mismatches for opposing defenses.
“The goal is a national championship, and we’ve been vocal about that because we believe it, and everyone in the building has that one goal,”- Terrance Ferguson
With a core group of experienced receivers returning and a wave of talented young players joining the fold, Oregon’s receiver room is shaping up to be a dominant force in college football.