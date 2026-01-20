One Position Group That Should Excite Oregon Fans Going Into 2026

The Oregon Ducks are set to see some big changes in the running back room going into the 2026 season, with running back Jayden Limar going to Washington via the transfer portal and Ducks running back Noah Whittington set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has listed Whittington as the No. 10 best running back available.

The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning operated their running back room via committee in the 2025 season, with running backs Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, and Dierre Hill Jr. all receiving notable carries. Oregon could see another running back room by committee in 2026.

Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr. In Line For Big Years

Davison and Hill Jr. will be the two running backs coming back who will be seriously competing for the starting job. Davison was primarily used as a goal-line running back in the early parts of the season, before he was slowly phased in to being an every-down back, while Hill Jr. was mostly used as a change-of-pace running back.

Davison’s biggest game came against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium when he carried 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Dierre Hill Jr.’s breakout game came against Northwestern, when he carried five times for 94 yards and one touchdown.

While Davison and Hill Jr. will be expected to shoulder the majority of the load in the 2026 season, there may be some newcomers who could carve out a small role in the Ducks' offense.

Ducks Incoming Freshman Could Carve Out Role In Offense

Ducks incoming freshman Tradarian Ball has the makings of another standout running back. Ball, who attended Texas High School in Texarkana, was heavily recruited by Texas and Miami. He chose to commit to Oregon after taking his final visit with the Ducks. Bell was a standout running back at the high school level, rushing for 777 yards and 11 touchdowns on 11.43 yards per carry, while catching 44 passes for 1,017 yards and 14 touchdowns.

With Ball joining the Ducks' running back room, the 2026 Oregon offense could very well be by committee once again. The only question that remains is who will be the first and second down running back? Davison certainly has proven he can shoulder the load of being an every-down back, while Hill Jr. has shown explosive speed and ability to create havoc on stretch runs to the outside.

The Ducks infamously suffered a depleted running back room in their run through the College Football Playoff, with Ducks running back Jayden Limar entering the portal during the playoff and Davison suffering an injury in the win over Texas Tech. As a result of the lack of depth, Oregon moved multiple defensive players over to running back before the Peach Bowl against Indiana.