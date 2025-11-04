Ducks Digest

What Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Said About Defending Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski

Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman spoke to the media about Oregon's upcoming battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Thieneman revealed what he thinks makes Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowksi unique and how a strong Hawkeyes rushing attack changes his role.

Lily Crane

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense is expected to be one of the bigger tests the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face in the regular season, led by quarterback Mark Gronowski. Gronowski has scored a touchdown in every game, including 11 rushing touchdowns, and the Ducks defense will be tasked with stopping a run-heavy Iowa team.

Oregon's junior safety Dillon Thieneman talked about what makes Gronowski and the Hawkeyes difficult to go up against on Tuesday before the matchup. The star safety also talked about the Ducks' focus during their bye week and his takeaways from the last time he played at Kinnick Stadium.

Thineman Discusses Iowa's Mobile Quarterback

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gronowski’s Ability to Run the Ball:

“He's versatile. So, I mean, he can move, he can run a little bit. He's a bigger guy. So, my red zone and some of those key downs, like short yardage, just be alert for some like QB draw or design QB runs. So, it definitely adds another layer to their offense. But I think it was just be prepared. We can be ready for it.”

Preparing for a Mobile Quarterback:

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“Depends on the play. If it's like a scramble or boot play, like more pocket passers or guys that like look to pass, you can still play a little more in coverage, but when you have someone that can scramble, you just got coverage,” Thieneman said.

“You just got to be ready to once he's passed the line scrimmage, come down, help out the run, and then certain situations like short yardage red zone, just be ready for any QB, like naked or design QB draw, QB runs.”

What Stands Out About Gronowski:

“A lot of play action. So, he is pretty strong. So, you can throw the deep ball, and he's good at throwing on the run, too. So, you get the boot or the sprint out, or that sort of action. Yeah, like they're not a huge intermediate routes team, so it's more of like quick game and shots.”

How Iowa’s Run Heavy Offense Changes His Role At Safety:

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

“Just got to make sure my eyes are in the right spot, and then just on footwork and being technical, ready to come down and kind of set the edge for the run, and add in, make sure we have enough hats, and then, if it's like play action or pass, then get deep, play the pass. So, nothing really changes too much.”

Balancing the Aggressiveness of Containing the Quarterback Without Compromising Pass Coverage:

“Just on certain coverages. Just know what you can help and what your job is supposed to do. So, if I'm supposed to be deep, I can help out for the deep routes and maybe the D-line or the linebackers have contained on the quarterback, so just understanding on coverage, what's my job, what's my secondary responsibility, and where can I help out, whether it's past or whether it's coming up for the QB.”

The Challenge of Going Against Returner Kaden Wetjen:

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) takes the opening kickoff during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images / Ross Harried-Imagn Images

“He's just good when he gets the ball in his hands, like he's going to be aggressive, he's going to go catch the ball, and then, I mean, he's going to try to return to the field, just return, get yards. He's a pretty explosive, kind of shifty, so just got to run down there, do my job,” Thieneman said.

“Let the punter do his job. I think he's one of the best punters I've been around. And I think punt is very, very exciting, like it's my favorite special teams to be on. And so, I just be there with them, and just some of my other boys out there, and we just do our job and contain them.”

The Excitement of Two Elite Defenses Playing:

“It's just like that old-time Big Ten football. So, it's like, smash mouth, ready to come down, set the edge for the run. And it's like Iowa's very traditional team. They have a coach – I think he's the winningest head coach in the Big Ten. So, a lot of tradition there, and I'm excited for the matchup.”

Improving Red Zone Defense:

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Kj Duff (8) makes a catch during the second half in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“We've been adding some new calls, having some better communication. And then in practice, been coach Lanning and the other coach has been putting us in situations where we get to kind of rep that, like games, game feel so whether it's move the field or we're doing like, a specific red zone period, kind of making it a little more game so we get that practice before we get to the real game.”

How Close the Fans Are to the Field at Kinnick Stadium:

“Them being right there can be a little annoying sometimes, but I've always liked playing on the road. It's like you and your boys against everyone else, like the whole stadium is rooting against you. So, I like it, how like close it is, and how loud it can get, and the atmosphere they create there. So, I think it's a really cool experience.”

Preventing the Iowa Offensive Line from Getting to the Second and Third Levels:

The Iowa Hawkeyes offensive line squares off against the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think it just starts with our guys up front on defense. It's kind of just wreaking havoc and doing their job and just playing physical, playing violent. If they play physical, they play violent. Their linemen can't get up to the next level, and kind of like some guys play free. So, I think we're just, we all work together as a defense. We play violent, we do our job.”

