Oregon Ducks Safety Trey McNutt Exploring Oregon's Nature During Offseason
When it comes to the Oregon Ducks, the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty has long been a selling point for recruiting, with coach Dan Lanning himself even commenting "The Grass is Damn Green in Eugene," a double entendre of him staying in Oregon and the state's natural land.
Recently, one new Duck has been enjoying all that the state has to offer through and documenting it for social media.
Freshman safety Trey McNutt started sharing TikTok videos of his hikes on Saturday, April 29 with a 14-second dance video on The DeFazio Bridge overlooking the Willamette River in Eugene. The bridge, known as part of the iconic walk to Autzen Stadium, connects Alton Baker Park to downtown Eugene and is known for it's nature trails.
In the video, McNutt dances to the jazzy tune of "In Your Eyes" by Snoh Aalegra with a digital camera in the Cleveland, Ohio native's hand, likely bringing the device along to document his new home.
A few weeks later, on Monday, April 28th, McNutt visited McDowell Creek Falls in Lebanon, Oregon. His next video self-captured himself sitting on a toppled log positioned above the water as he watches the falls. Calm music echoes through the video as McNutt clutches the same digital camera.
"All I can do is thank God because we are blessed with this beautiful thing called life," McNutt captioned the video.
Since his first documented hike, McNutt has thrust himself into the "ExplOregon" lifestyle, with four hiking videos currently available on his TikTok. His most recent nature visit to Silver Falls State Park outside of Silverton, Oregon, yielded plenty of comments from Duck fans, suggesting hikes for the newly minted Oregonian to embark on.
"I’ve seen a couple of your videos & love em! So few people out there, it’s really peaceful. Thanks for sharing these🙏🏻 All who wander are not lost," said Oregon fan Mimi Duck in a comment.
"He’s really seeing what Oregons like now👀," said fellow teammate of McNutt's, freshman wide receiver and Eugene native Brady Bidwell. Bidwell also frequently posts TikTok videos of his travels throughout the Pacific Northwest.
The beauty of Oregon is also an element of Oregon's recruitment strategy, with many recruits visiting Eugene also taking time to visit other natural landmarks in the state.
Lanning spoke about the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest earlier in the 2024 season when ESPN personality Pat McAfee visited the Duck facility for an interview before the team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium.
"You can go on a 15 minute walk, even less, and you're right by a river," Lanning said to McAfee. "You're an hour from the coast, and hour from the mountains. This place is one of the most unique places in the world to see true beauty."
For Lanning, the nature in the Pacific Northwest is an advantage for the Ducks, not a hinderance due to the long travel time in the Big Ten Conference.
"I think it's a great thing," Lanning said about having the Ducks be located in the Pacific Northwest.