What Dan Lanning Said About Staying With Oregon Ducks, Eugene
On Thursday morning, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Lanning and Oregon renegotiated his former six-year contract, bringing his pay up by $2 million annually and keeping the 38-year-old with the Ducks through 2030. With the new contract, Lanning will make an average of $11 million annually.
It's clear that Oregon is intent on keeping Lanning around. However, for Duck fans that listen to Lanning talk about his home of three years, his allegiance to Oregon is blatantly clear.
The first statement from Lanning that comes to mind about his love for the Ducks can be found on the very t-shirts Oregon fans wear. "The Grass is Damn Green" is a calling card for the program, and a clear statement of Lanning's intentions. When rumors swirled about Lanning taking over for legendary coach Nick Saban at Alabama before the 2024 season, he posted a video on his social media that squandered any rumors.
"If you're scared your coach is leaving, come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving," the video stated in text. "The grass is damn green in Eugene."
Yet again, Lanning was questioned about his status as Oregon's coach when NFL rumors started peaking in December of 2024. With three head coaching vacancies in the league on the line, Lanning spoke to the press, once again siding with the Ducks. It's important to note that coaching carousel questions are typical for the Ducks, with several former coaches leaving Oregon for a chance with another program (Chip Kelly left for the Philadelphia Eagles, Willie Taggart left for Florida State, and Mario Cristobal left for Miami).
“(Coaching in the NFL) used to be a goal of mine,” Lanning said in an interview on the Zach Gelb Show in December of 2024. “At this point, everybody can realize that I’m not going anywhere.”
“I love what we have here. I’ve got three young boys that love Eugene. We have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I’m enjoying the ride,” Lanning said to Gelb. “This will be the place that I’m coaching for a long, long time as long as I continue to do my job.”
In Lanning's three years with the Oregon program, he's grown the Ducks' progress year over year. His current record with the Ducks' is 35-6, the most wins by any Oregon coach in his first 40 games and is the second-most active wins amongst NCAA coaches behind his former boss, coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs.
In his most recent season with the Ducks, Lanning accomplished Oregon's first 13-0 season, with their first Big Ten Conference Championship, and an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoffs with a chance at the Rose Bowl.
Lanning's new contract is expected to be approved on Friday, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.