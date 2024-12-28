Oregon Duck Early Enrollees Arrive: Akili Smith Jr., Trey McNutt, Nasir Wyatt
Practice with the No. 1 Oregon Ducks at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene had a lot of new faces in attendance. Here are the 12 early enrollees who joined the preparation before the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day:
Akili Smith Jr. - four-star quarterback
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele - four-star quarterback
Jordon Davison - four-star running back
Cooper Perry - four-star wide receiver
Vander Ploog - four-star tight end
Ziyare Addison - four-star offensive lineman
Douglas Utu - four-star offensive lineman
Demetri Manning - three-star offensive lineman
Nasir Wyatt - four-star outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson - four-star outside linebacker
Dorian Brew - four-star cornerback
Trey McNutt - five-star safety
Only eight of Oregon's recent commits didn't enroll early and will be joining in the summer. Not on campus just quite yet from the class of 2025 is five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord, four-star cornerback Brandon Finney, four-star offensive tackle Zac Stascausky, four-star running back Dierre Hill, four-star linebacker Gavin Nix, four-star offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, and four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup.
"Really, our classes represented in 13 different states, you know, 12 players, really, from our West Coast footprint, eight guys that played multiple sports, which is something that we really look for when we're looking for guys that can come join our program. And I think we just addressed a lot of the needs that we have in our future to make this a team that can continue to compete at the highest level."- Oregon coach Dan Lanning
According to On3, the only other programs that had a better 2025 recruiting class than Dan Lanning's group was the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. As for the transfer portal, the Ducks currently have the fourth-ranked class behind the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels, and No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The six commits for Oregon out of the portal are USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander, Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson, Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle Isaiah World.
The rematch between the Ducks and the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Conference is the most anticipated quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. Fans from both Eugene and Columbus will be making their way to Pasadena, California on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. PT to watch the Rose Bowl matchup.
