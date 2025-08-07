Oregon Ducks Cancel Two Future Non-Conference Games On Schedule
As the 2025 season gets set to begin, the Oregon Ducks are one step closer to playing a few interesting non-conference games before diving into the heart of the Big Ten schedule.
However, the program is reportedly making a notable change to a future non-conference series before further preparations for upcoming schedules begin.
Per reports from FBSchedules.com, the Ducks are eliminating two games against the Utah State Aggies after originally scheduling the three-game series in 2020. This agreement included two home games for Oregon in 2027 and 2029 and a home game for Utah State in 2028.
Oregon, Utah State Still Set to Play in 2029
But in the time since the series was scheduled, the Ducks moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten while Utah State set course for its own transistion from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2026.
As a result, the 2027 and 2028 games have been canceled while the 2029 meeting in Eugene is still set, though there's no guarantee things will remain that way. The 2029 season is ages away, and there's always the possibility that Oregon could look to optimize the setup of its future schedules for the benefit of the program both on and off the field.
Oregon and Utah State have met four times ever, with the Ducks winning all four games. The first meeting came in 1976 before the second contest 14 years later in 1990.
The two teams then met again in 2001, this time in Logan, UT. The Ducks pulled out a 38-21 road win before eventually finishing 11-1 and winning the Fiesta Bowl that season.
Oregon then hosted Utah State in 2008 in a game that wasn't nearly as close, as the Ducks rolled to a 66-24 win.
Oregon's Non-Conference Opponents for 2025, 2026
2025
The Ducks will begin the 2025 season in non-conference action against the Montana State Bobcats of the FCS on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. Then in Week 2, Oregon will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 before getting a taste of Big Ten play on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13.
Oregon will close out non-conference play during the regular season at home against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 in the 126th edition of the rivalry.
2026
Oregon will host the Boise State Broncos again after a memorable finish in 2024. The game will be played on Sept. 5, 2026 in Eugene.
The series with Oklahoma State will then head to Stillwater for what should be an entertaining environment on Sept. 12 of next year.
The Ducks will then host Portland State on Sept. 20, 2026. This game will come a little over three years after Oregon beat the Vikings 81-7 in the 2023 season opener.