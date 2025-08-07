Oregon Ducks Cancel Two Future Non-Conference Games On Schedule

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks are making changes to their future non-conference schedule by cancelling a series with the Utah State Aggies, who are set to make the move to the Pac-12 Conference in 2026.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football's Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
As the 2025 season gets set to begin, the Oregon Ducks are one step closer to playing a few interesting non-conference games before diving into the heart of the Big Ten schedule.

However, the program is reportedly making a notable change to a future non-conference series before further preparations for upcoming schedules begin.

Per reports from FBSchedules.com, the Ducks are eliminating two games against the Utah State Aggies after originally scheduling the three-game series in 2020. This agreement included two home games for Oregon in 2027 and 2029 and a home game for Utah State in 2028.

Oregon Ducks
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon, Utah State Still Set to Play in 2029

But in the time since the series was scheduled, the Ducks moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten while Utah State set course for its own transistion from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2026.

As a result, the 2027 and 2028 games have been canceled while the 2029 meeting in Eugene is still set, though there's no guarantee things will remain that way. The 2029 season is ages away, and there's always the possibility that Oregon could look to optimize the setup of its future schedules for the benefit of the program both on and off the field.

Oregon Ducks
Oregon running back Noah Whittington celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon and Utah State have met four times ever, with the Ducks winning all four games. The first meeting came in 1976 before the second contest 14 years later in 1990.

The two teams then met again in 2001, this time in Logan, UT. The Ducks pulled out a 38-21 road win before eventually finishing 11-1 and winning the Fiesta Bowl that season.

Oregon then hosted Utah State in 2008 in a game that wasn't nearly as close, as the Ducks rolled to a 66-24 win.

Oregon's Non-Conference Opponents for 2025, 2026

2025

The Ducks will begin the 2025 season in non-conference action against the Montana State Bobcats of the FCS on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium. Then in Week 2, Oregon will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 before getting a taste of Big Ten play on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13.

Oregon will close out non-conference play during the regular season at home against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20 in the 126th edition of the rivalry.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026

Oregon will host the Boise State Broncos again after a memorable finish in 2024. The game will be played on Sept. 5, 2026 in Eugene.

The series with Oklahoma State will then head to Stillwater for what should be an entertaining environment on Sept. 12 of next year.

The Ducks will then host Portland State on Sept. 20, 2026. This game will come a little over three years after Oregon beat the Vikings 81-7 in the 2023 season opener.

Published
