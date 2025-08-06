Oregon Ducks Tease Impressive Football Documentary Series, Recruiting Impact
Before the 2024 season, the Oregon Ducks gave fans unprecedented access in "That Team Out West," a four-part mini-series documentary that followed the Ducks through training camp. Offering fans more behind-the-scenes access to Oregon coach Dan Lanning as well as a number of other coaches and players, the 2025 series was announced by the Ducks' social media team on Tuesday.
Premiering on Thursday, Aug. 7, is "2025 Fall Camp: Under Construction." The title references not only the team's fall camp preparations but also the 170,000-thousand square foot indoor practice facility being built next to Autzen Stadium and the Hatfield Dowlin Complex (HDC).
If "Under Construction" is anything like "That Team Out West," Ducks fans will get to see more of Lanning's leadership style, player's personalities, and the inner workings of the HDC.
OREGON DUCKS' ALL-ACCESS DOCUMENTARY SERIES TEASER
In a trailer posted on Tuesday, a few of Lanning's speeches to the Ducks were released to the public.
"I want you to think about the last two months and how you've used them. Have you made an unbelievable commitment to being the best version of yourself? It starts with the foundation," Lanning told his team.
LANNING ADDRESSES IMPACT ON DUCKS FANS, RECRUITS
During a press conference on Tuesday, Lanning was asked about the decision to continue with the offseason series. The Oregon coach spoke about using the show as an opportunity to share with fans and recruits.
“I think we have unbelievable fans. There's players that we're trying to attract to this program. I think it gives them an inside glimpse at the day-to-day operation, what we do here, what it looks like," Lanning said.
"So, I think it's just a great way to share what's working football about with other people. And then there's some great players and great people on our team, right? That their story needs to be shared and it gives an opportunity to share those stories,” Lanning continued.
INSIDE LOOK INTO OREGON FOOTBALL
"Under Construction" will also include moments from position meetings. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was shown explaining some of his motivation to his teammates.
"People that think I couldn't do it. I'd tell people I want to go play somewhere, and they'd just laugh," said Sadiq.
Highlights from "That Team Out West" last season included a various coaches "mic'd up" during practice, a defensive line retreat to the coast of Oregon, a feature on Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and more.
Truly, the series gives fans an inside look into the program and the HDC. In fact, the new facility is set to be connected to the HDC, according to a statement from the university when the project was announced, making the title "Under Construction" even more fitting.
"The connector features an expanded weight room and players’ lounge to provide dedicated spaces for student-athletes to prepare for games. Large windows would open from the players’ lounge to the practice field. Additional doors would open from the lounge to an exterior terrace, creating a flexible multipurpose space where the team could study and gather or host special events," reads the statement.