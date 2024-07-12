Oregon Ducks Schedule: Non-Conference Game Ranked Among Best In College Football
The upcoming college football season is set to feature some thrilling non-conference matchups that will play a crucial role in shaping the path to the College Football Playoff.
Before the Oregon Ducks start Big Ten conference play, Oregon's non-conference slate starts against Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 31, in Autzen Stadium with a 4:30 p.m. PDT kickoff on the Big Ten Network.
Then, Oregon hosts Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Autzen, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. on Peacock. The Ducks finish their non-conference schedule on the road against a familiar foe in Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Reser Stadium. The in-state showdown is set for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
That Boise State game ranks as one of the best non-con games to watch this fall from George Wrighster, host of "The Unafraid Show".
Teams from the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12 will clash, creating high-stakes games that could make or break their seasons. It's also a great opportunity for NFL scouts to get a first look at top-tier talent for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
These games, featuring top-tier coaches like Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart, Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian, Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, and Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders, will not only provide early-season excitement but also set the stage for the race to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The pressure is on for these coaches to deliver victories in these high-stakes encounters. Here are some of the most anticipated non-conference games featuring powerhouse programs and star-studded coaching staffs.
Coach Lanning is leading the Ducks into 2024 with a stacked roster that includes the best transfer portal class in the Big Ten and an incoming recruiting class that ranks No. 3 in the nation. Best not overlook Oregon's experienced veterans like receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
