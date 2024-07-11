Oregon Football Recruiting: Why Ducks Are Finalist for 4-Star Quarterback, 'Great Coaches!'
EUGENE- The University of Oregon is a top destination for quarterbacks around the nation. The Ducks have arguably the deepest quarterback room in college football and are a top contender for coveted 2026 quarterback prospect Jonas Williams.
On Thursday, Williams shared that he narrowed his recruitment to four programs. The 6-foot-3 play-caller out of Frankfort Heights, Illinois, will decide between LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and the Oregon Ducks.
"These schools made the top four because I picture myself in their system, they've shown me the most love, and they develop QBs," said Williams.
The University of Oregon is known for its ability to develop quarterbacks. The Ducks boast impressive alumni, including Heisman winner and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Heisman finalist and Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix.
Williams has had an impressive high school career so far. As a sophomore at Bolingbrook, he threw for 3,196 yards and 33 touchdowns. As a freshman, he threw for 2,737 yards and 37 touchdowns. Williams transferred to Lincoln Way-East after his sophomore year to continue his football career.
The four-star quarterback is the No.88 overall prospect in the class of 2026, the nation's No.8 quarterback, and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Illinois.
Although Williams' decision on where to go is still pending, he has expressed that his relationship with the coaching staff is one of the largest factors in his commitment.
"Relationships with coaches are big," said Williams. "I will be committing to a school, but the coaches, especially the quarterback coach, will be important to me. He is the coach I will spend the most time with, learn from and be around a lot. I am looking for a great coaching staff to play for, a stable program and the education will factor in as well. "
The University of Oregon has one of the top quarterback coaches in the nation, Will Stein, on its sideline. Last season, Stein led the Ducks to immense offensive success. Oregon ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and passing offense (342.8 yards per game), and total offense (526.6 yards per game). Notably, Stein played a huge role in developing Heisman candidate Bo Nix into a first-round NFL Draft pick.
"Oregon is known for the nice uniforms, but I have heard it is a nice place, so I want to get out there and learn more," said Williams. "Oregon has a good team, great coaches and they know how to develop players. I like Coach Stein, it was great when he offered me and Oregon is a school I want to visit."