Oregon Ducks Earn Surprising Prediction for Big Ten Season

The Oregon Ducks are going into their 2026 season with arguably the strongest defense the program has had in years, paired with a quarterback in Dante Moore who will be aiming to win the second Heisman Trophy in Oregon’s history.

The Ducks missed out on a chance to repeat as Big Ten champions last season, despite losing just one Big Ten matchup to the eventual national champion, the Indiana Hoosiers. ESPN writer Bill Connelly recently released his Big Ten predictions for the 2026 season, and Ducks fans should like where he has projected Oregon to land.

Oregon Ducks Predicted to Finish Second in Big Ten

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connelly has predicted that the Ducks will finish second in the Big Ten, with the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the conference. The Ducks' lack of luck last season eventually came back to haunt them, as they missed out on the Big Ten Conference Championship game despite losing just one game in the regular season, as Ohio State and Indiana were able to meet up in Indianapolis.

While some Ducks fans may take offense at not being predicted to win the conference, finishing second would most likely mean they have fewer than two losses in the regular season, which would most likely be enough to propel the Ducks into the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes Could Meet Twice Next Season

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets fans before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

If the Ducks and Buckeyes do in fact meet up for the Big Ten Conference Championship game, it would be the second time in the 2026 season that the two sides face off against one another. Oregon will travel to Columbus late in the regular season for a matchup that could very well bring ESPN College GameDay to Ohio.

Perhaps a reason the Ducks aren't predicted by Connelly to win their second Big Ten championship in three seasons is the turnover at two crucial coaching positions. The Ducks will debut new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

While Ducks fans should trust coach Dan Lanning’s decision to promote both coaches to coordinator positions based on his coaching tree so far, it is still a big jump to be a coordinator for a team that is among the cream of the crop in college football. Dante Moore has also praised Mehringer before, calling him a player's coach.

Ducks Returning Multiple Key Players Next Season

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's understandable why the Ducks are predicted to finish second in the Big Ten, when all is said and done in the 2026 season, there will be Oregon fans who could point to a few different variables as to why the Ducks could win the Big Ten in 2026. The Ducks are returning quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, tight end Jeremiah Johnson, and center Iapani Laloulu. The Ducks are also returning their entire starting defensive line.

Ducks fans won't have to wait much longer to see if Connelly’s prediction about the Ducks comes true. Oregon will kick off its season on Sept. 7 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

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