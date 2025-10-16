Oregon Ducks Help Set Interesting Viewership Record for ESPN's College GameDay
Throughout the years, ESPN's College GameDay has made several trips to Eugene for Oregon football games. The show's latest trip to Eugene for the week 7 matchup between No. 3 Indiana and No. 8 Oregon produced the fourth most-watched regular-season episode of College GameDay and the most-watched West Coast show ever, according to ESPN.
The week 7 show in Eugene had a total of 3.9 million viewers on Saturday morning—3.4 million of those viewers tuned in for the final hour of the show.
Viral Moments Highlight College GameDay's Week 7 Trip to Eugene
Week 7's College GameDay had several exciting moments leading up to the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between Indiana and Oregon. The show started with Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning tearing off his shirt with Pat McAfee, standing up on a chair to hype up the Eugene crowd.
McAfee's field goal kicking competition also drew a lot of attention as he raised the stakes of his weekly $300,000 field goal kick. McAfee put $1 million on the line when an Oregon student, chosen to participate in the competition, missed his first kick badly.
With a chance to win $1 million on his second attempt, the student who was chosen once again missed very badly, creating a viral moment for college football fans.
To end the show, former Oregon women's basketball star and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the celebrity guest picker. For the selection of the matchup between Oregon and Indiana, everyone on the College GameDay cast picked the Ducks, except for McAfee, who chose the Hoosiers.
McAfee would end up nailing his pick as the Hoosiers pulled off the 30-20 upset win at Autzen Stadium over the Ducks. It was arguably the biggest win in Indiana football's program history.
What's Next For Oregon After Crushing Loss to Indiana?
While a tough loss for Oregon, all the Ducks' goals are still in front of them, including a second consecutive Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
There will, however, be challenges for Oregon in the remaining games on its schedule, including road trips to Iowa and Washington. The Ducks will also play the No. 20 USC Trojans in their final home game of the regular season.
The Ducks will look to rebound from the crushing loss to Indiana on Saturday when they travel to Piscataway to take on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. The Ducks are currently 17.5-point favorites over Rutgers on Saturday, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook.
The kickoff from SHI Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
