Why Oregon Should Keep Recruiting BYU Signee Ryder Lyons

Five-star class of 2025 recruit, quarterback Ryder Lyons committed to the BYU Cougars over the Oregon Ducks this summer, signing with the Cougars in early December. However, there is potential for Oregon to get back in the mix.

Lyons will not be attending BYU in 2026 as he will be away on a mission trip in Orlando, Florida, for a year long Latter-day Saints mission, according to Rivals' Steve Wilftong. He plans to enroll at BYU in 2027, but Oregon should keep the recruiting door open for the time being. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has had success even after losing out on a recruit's initial commitment, and could Lyons be the next?

Ryder Lyons “Committed” To BYU

Ryder Lyons is aware that teams will still be reaching out before he finally gets to BYU in 2027, and he spoke to Wiltfong about the fact that schools can still flip him until he enrolls.

“There is definitely some talk about that,” Lyons told Rivals. “I’m committed, but ultimately I have to do what’s best for me and my family.”

Why Oregon Should Keep Eye On Lyons

The future of the quarterback position in Eugene is not set in stone at all. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he were to declare. There is no indicator yet if Moore will return to Oregon in 2026 or go pro.

If Moore were to declare, that would open the door for current freshman Akili Smith Jr. to potentially start in 2026, or Oregon would likely be aggressive in the transfer portal for a veteran if Smith isn’t ready to start right away.

An interesting scenario arises if Moore stays for 2026. That would result in Smith being on the bench for a second straight season. Would that drive Smith to the transfer portal? If it did, Oregon would be without their highest rated quarterback recruit, opening the door for Lyons to fill that spot in 2027 when Moore does eventually declare for the draft.

Lyons Speaks Highly Of Oregon

There was a reason why Oregon was a finalist to land Lyons. He clearly has a lot of respect for Coach Dan Lanning and also how Oregon always seems to have the offense built around whatever the quarterbacks’ strong suits are. Lyons spoke glowingly of Oregon to Rivals.

“Coach Lanning is incredible. The culture of the team, the culture of Oregon, I think he has a very good track record of bringing in new OCs, new assistant coaches that are going to have the same mindset as him,” Lyons told Wiltfong. “He’s been very clear to me they’re going to run the style of offense around the QB for whatever he’s successful at.”

Oregon will be on their third different offensive coordinator in the Lanning era next season as current offensive coordinator Will Stein was hired as the next Kentucky Wildcats head coach.