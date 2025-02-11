Ducks Digest

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Talks NIL, Oregon Ducks' Will Stein

Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons plans on taking a year-long mission trip with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after high school. His enrollment won't start until 2027, but Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is still recruiting the talented passer.

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons says that the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, and Oregon Ducks are all schools that he's interested in, according to On3. He's one of the most sought-after passers in the country and is working on setting up official visits soon.

Lyons recently spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong about his recruitment.

"I would say Michigan is newer. Oregon, Ohio State, USC, BYU probably... I think I've been there (Oregon) four times. They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein talks with quarterback Dillon Gabriel during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I want to build a team around me. I think I’m a pretty good recruiter. I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”

In his junior campaign with Folsom in Northern California, Lyons won the California's Gatorade Player of the Year. At 6-2, 205, he led his team to a 12-2 record and a California Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. Lyons threw for 3,011 yards on a 68.1 completion rate to go along with 46 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Lyons is currently ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 3 quarterback out of the state of California (per On3). He's a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or LDS church, and most of his family went to BYU, including both his parents and sisters. Ryder's brother, Walker, is currently a freshman tight end at USC.

“It’s my relationship with the coaches is the biggest thing to me. Then kind of the whole culture of their program. I want to go somewhere where I feel love but also I’m going to be pushed. I want a good environment — somewhere I want to work, somewhere I want to put all my effort in.”

Lyons has mentioned that his name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal is important in his college decision. He believes the amount tells a lot about how the school truly views him.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there, obviously. Anyone who says they’re not is lying. You’ve got to make sure they’re invested in you. I think that’s the way to look at it for NIL. When you’re talking about however much they’re willing to pay you is how much they really believe in you; how much they are invested in you. But that’s not the most important thing. That’s all good money, the more money is the NFL.”

Coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are leading the charge on his recruitment. Lyons plans on committing early in the recruiting cycle.

