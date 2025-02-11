5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Talks NIL, Oregon Ducks' Will Stein
Class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons says that the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, and Oregon Ducks are all schools that he's interested in, according to On3. He's one of the most sought-after passers in the country and is working on setting up official visits soon.
Lyons recently spoke with On3's Steve Wiltfong about his recruitment.
"I would say Michigan is newer. Oregon, Ohio State, USC, BYU probably... I think I've been there (Oregon) four times. They have been with me the longest, they were like my third scholarship. Coach (Will) Stein has been recruiting me the longest, I think, so we have a great relationship.”- Ryder Lyons via On3
“I want to build a team around me. I think I’m a pretty good recruiter. I think people want to play with me, so I want to build a team around me. So I have to have a little bit of time to do that. Definitely before my senior season starts, which could be in the next month, or could be in five months.”- Ryder Lyons via On3
In his junior campaign with Folsom in Northern California, Lyons won the California's Gatorade Player of the Year. At 6-2, 205, he led his team to a 12-2 record and a California Division 1-AA Regional Final appearance. Lyons threw for 3,011 yards on a 68.1 completion rate to go along with 46 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Lyons is currently ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 3 quarterback out of the state of California (per On3). He's a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or LDS church, and most of his family went to BYU, including both his parents and sisters. Ryder's brother, Walker, is currently a freshman tight end at USC.
“It’s my relationship with the coaches is the biggest thing to me. Then kind of the whole culture of their program. I want to go somewhere where I feel love but also I’m going to be pushed. I want a good environment — somewhere I want to work, somewhere I want to put all my effort in.”- Ryder Lyons via On3
Lyons has mentioned that his name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal is important in his college decision. He believes the amount tells a lot about how the school truly views him.
“You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are there, obviously. Anyone who says they’re not is lying. You’ve got to make sure they’re invested in you. I think that’s the way to look at it for NIL. When you’re talking about however much they’re willing to pay you is how much they really believe in you; how much they are invested in you. But that’s not the most important thing. That’s all good money, the more money is the NFL.”- Ryder Lyons via On3
Coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are leading the charge on his recruitment. Lyons plans on committing early in the recruiting cycle.