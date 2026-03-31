2026 Women's NCAA Tournament Odds: Every Team's Odds to Win Ahead of Final Four

All four No. 1 seeds in the 2026 Women's NCAA Tournament are in the Final Four, and this marks the second straight year that we’ve seen UConn, South Carolina, UCLA and Texas make it to the final weekend.

These teams are battle-tested, and the Huskies and Sarah Strong are looking to defend the national title.

Here’s a quick look at the matchups in the Final Four and the betting odds for those two games:

UConn (-6.5) vs. South Carolina

Texas (-1.5) vs. UCLA

So, the Huskies and Longhorns are favored to make the National Championship Game, but a lot could change on Friday night in the Final Four. All four of these teams have displayed dominance in the 2025-26 season, as they’ve combined for just seven total losses and four of those losses came when two of these teams matched up against each other.

Here’s a look at the latest national title odds, where the Huskies have lost some ground.

2026 Women’s National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Connecticut: -160

Texas: +480

UCLA: +500

South Carolina: +600

UConn has been favored by north of -200 for the entirety of the NCAA Tournament – until now.

The Huskies are down to -160 with all four No. 1 seeds reaching the Final Four, and UConn is favored by just 6.5 points against South Carolina in Friday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Texas and Madison Booker are favored in the matchup with UCLA, which has lost just one game all season long.

It seems that oddsmakers have really taken into account the play for all teams over the course of the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8.

UConn failed to cover the spread in back-to-back double-digit wins while South Carolina (won both games by 26 points) and Texas (beat Michigan by 36 in the Elite 8) turned in dominant performances. UCLA ended up beating Duke by 12 points in the Elite 8, but it was down eight points at the half.

Texas and South Carolina had to play each other multiple times in the lead up to the NCAA Tournament, and both teams may be more battle-tested against elite competition in a year where these four teams have clearly stood out above the rest in women’s college basketball.

All four of these teams rank in the top five of Bart Torvik’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency metrics, so bettors may want to consider one of the long shots now that the Huskies odds are coming back down. UConn has not lost this season, but it also has faced the easiest schedule of the four teams left in March Madness.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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