Oregon Ducks Commits From Mater Dei Impressing With Violence, Elite Speed
Oregon Ducks four-star commits Nasir Wyatt and Jordon Davison are excelling in their senior high school football seasons. Both players are stars for the MaxPreps No. 1 team in the country, Mater Dei High School, with each player shining on opposites sides of the ball.
The Ducks have an abundance of talent in their 2025 recruiting class, but these two Southern California standouts are emerging from the pack.
Davison is a tough back. Standing at six-foot, 216 pounds, he excels at making one cut and hitting holes hard. The Monarch have already played a couple of tough games early in the season against Corona Centennial and then No. 2 in the country Bishop Gorman, but that hasn't stopped Davison from putting up big numbers.
He has rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry in two games for Mater Dei.
Davison has a lot to be thankful for since his line at Mater Dei rivals some colleges, but his ability to extend plays after contact is remarkable. With already plus size, Davison could have the chance to contend for touches early at Oregon.
Davison's physicality as a runner is nicely matched with his ball carrier vision. Greg Biggins of 247Sports described Davision's feel for the postion as natural.
"Natural feel for the position in terms of his vision, how to set up a defender and when to make his cuts. More of a one cut and go back then a dancer who’s going to try and juke his way down the field."
Davison has helped pushed the Monarchs offense to another level, and will look to do the same in Eugene.
Wyatt sits as the 124th prospect in the class of 2025 according to247Sports. However, he could end up be one of the true gems in the Ducks recruiting class with how talented he is.
Linebacker Nasir Wyatt is a violent player, in the best of ways. He plays the type of football that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks for. Physical, fast, and smart are some of the traits used to describe Wyatt's game.
"He plays violently and is one of the more aggressive players you’ll see at the HS level. Relies in a lightning quick first step, an ability to bend and dip around the edge and can really close on the ball," Biggins said.
He helped lead the Mater Dei defense in holding a good Bishop Gorman offense to just 15 points in their week two win over the Gaels.
Wyatt's freaky speed at the edge postion gives him an explosive get-off which allows him to quickly overpower tackles. He will have to put on size at the next level as he sits at six-foot-two, 220 pounds, but the raw athleticism is there. Wyatt could be in line to be one of the next great ones from the Mater Dei to Oregon pipeline.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 'Insane' Ducks Must 'Clean Sh!t Up'
MORE: How Far Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy Odds Have Dropped
MORE: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix Scores First NFL Touchdown Against Seattle Seahawks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Resilient' Ducks Survive Boise State, Ashton Jeanty