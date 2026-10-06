Oregon Ducks Still Chasing in the Latest Big Ten Power Rankings

The now-No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks may have been on a bye in Week 5, but that does not mean their position in the rankings remained stagnant. Following a win over then-No. 12 USC in Week 4, the Ducks climbed from No. 20 to No. 15. From there, Oregon had a bye week and moved up two more spots to its current ranking at No. 13.

While Oregon was idle in Week 5, a mix of Big Ten results and national shakeups helped the Ducks continue their climb. Then-No. 14 Iowa fell to No. 20 after a loss to Ohio State, while Florida’s loss to Missouri created another opening in the national rankings. Meanwhile, USC remained ranked after narrowly beating Washington, which kept Oregon’s biggest win on the season looking strong.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The AP Poll is one indication of where Oregon currently stands nationally, but how do the Ducks stack up within the Big Ten?

With Oregon returning from its bye to host No. 21 UCLA, here is a look at where the Ducks and the rest of the conference stand in this week's Big Ten Power Rankings.

Big Ten Power Rankings: Heading Into Week 6

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown against Iowa during the second half at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State takes the top spot in these rankings. The Buckeyes went into Kinnick Stadium and handled previously undefeated Iowa 31–14. Ohio State was especially impressive offensively, with Jeremiah Smith recording more than 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes are now 4–1 overall and 2–0 in Big Ten play, and their latest performance gives them the edge over Indiana heading into Week 6.

2. Indiana Hoosiers (-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Indiana remains undefeated after another dominant performance. The Hoosiers cruised past Rutgers 47–15 to improve to 5–0 and 2–0 in conference play. The Hoosiers have now won 20 consecutive games, and there is little to criticize about their start to the season. However, Ohio State's performance at Iowa gives the Buckeyes the stronger statement win right now.

3. Oregon Ducks (—)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) walks on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon stays at No. 3 after sitting out Week 5 on its bye. The Ducks still own one of the best wins in the conference after going into the Coliseum and beating then-No. 12 USC 41–27.

With no game to add to their resume this week, there was no reason to move Oregon ahead of either Indiana or Ohio State. At the same time, USC's 25–21 comeback win over Washington helped preserve the value of Oregon's biggest win.

4. Nebraska Cornhuskers (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

The Cornhuskers went on the road and defeated Maryland 48–23, improving to 5–0 overall and 2–0 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes' loss to Ohio State opens the door for Nebraska to move into the No. 4 spot. The Cornhuskers have taken care of business through the first two weeks of conference play, and their undefeated record keeps them firmly in the conference's top tier.

5. UCLA Bruins (+4)

Previous Ranking: No. 9

UCLA is no longer a team that can be overlooked in these rankings. The Bruins were idle in Week 5, but their 4–0 start and dominant performances to open Big Ten play have been enough to move them into the top five. UCLA has scored at least 45 points in three of its four games and most recently demolished Maryland 54–3 on the road.

The Bruins have also forced 13 turnovers, the most in the Big Ten, while averaging 44.8 points per game. Even Oregon coach Dan Lanning has taken notice, saying UCLA reminds him of last year's Indiana team.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (+2)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Penn State in Week 4, the Badgers followed it up by dominating Michigan State 31–3. Quarterback Colton Joseph accounted for four total touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards, while Wisconsin's defense held Michigan State to just three points. Back-to-back conference wins, including a road win over Penn State, are enough to push Wisconsin into the top six.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes (-3)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Iowa finally suffered its first loss of the season, falling 31–14 to Ohio State at home. The Hawkeyes entered Week 5 undefeated after their one-point win over Michigan, but they were unable to keep pace with the Buckeyes once Ohio State's offense got rolling. Iowa still has a 4–1 record and a quality road win over Michigan, but the loss exposed a larger gap between the Hawkeyes and the top teams in the conference. For now, Iowa slides three spots.

8. USC Trojans (-1)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

USC avoided another loss but did little to erase the concerns that emerged in its loss to Oregon. The Trojans rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Washington 25–21, improving to 5–1 overall and 2–1 in conference play. The comeback win keeps USC in the upper half of the rankings, but the Trojans have now struggled defensively against both Oregon and Washington. Until those issues are addressed, USC remains behind the teams with stronger recent performances.

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers (+1)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) almost intercepts a Michigan Wolverines pass in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden Gophers defeated Michigan 20–14 to improve to 4–1 overall and 2–0 in Big Ten play. The victory gave Minnesota its second straight conference win after previously beating Washington on the road. The Golden Gophers have continued to find ways to win against quality Big Ten competition, making them difficult to leave out of the top 10.

10. Northwestern Wildcats (+3)

Previous Ranking: No. 13

Northwestern is one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten after a dominant 34–13 win over Penn State. The Wildcats piled up more than 500 yards of offense while running the ball 55 times and controlling possession for nearly 12 more minutes than the Nittany Lions. At 3–1 overall and 1–1 in conference play, Northwestern has now put together enough evidence to move into the top 10.

The Rest of the Big Ten (Nos. 11–18)

Penn State Nittany Lions (2–2, 0–2 B1G)

Washington Huskies (3–2, 0–2 B1G)

Michigan Wolverines (3–2, 0–2 B1G)

Illinois Fighting Illini (2–3, 0–2 B1G)

Purdue Boilermakers (2–3, 1–1 B1G)

Maryland Terrapins (2–3, 0–2 B1G)

Michigan State Spartans (2–3, 0–2 B1G)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1–4, 0–2 B1G)

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State leads the bottom half of the conference at No. 11 after consecutive conference losses exposed serious questions on both sides of the ball. Washington and Michigan follow closely at Nos. 12 and 13, both sitting at 0–2 in Big Ten play after back-to-back fourth-quarter heartbreakers and stagnant offensive showings cracked their contender status.

Illinois slides to No. 14 after dropping a tough home matchup to Purdue, while the Boilermakers hold firm at No. 15 on the heels of that gritty road victory in Champaign. Maryland and Michigan State take Nos. 16 and 17 after their offenses sputtered in lopsided league defeats, leaving Rutgers to round out the Big Ten at No. 18 after running into the Indiana steamroller.

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