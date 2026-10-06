Will Stein’s Comments On Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Speak Volumes About His Influence

EUGENE - Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s rise included a stop on Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide staff, where he learned from one of college football’s most accomplished coaches.

Now, Lanning is building a coaching tree of his own. Kentucky coach Will Stein is carrying lessons from Eugene into his own locker room and crediting Lanning for how he prepares and motivates players.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stein spent three seasons as Lanning’s offensive coordinator at Oregon before returning to his home state to lead Kentucky. The move was a full-circle moment for Stein, whose parents attended UK and whose father, Matt, played football for the Wildcats.

In his first season, Stein is already turning heads by leading Kentucky to an upset win over then- No. 9 Texas A&M. He went viral for his passionate postgame speech, which included references to being "the eye of the storm" ... an analogy that he coached as the theme of the week.

Will Stein Addresses Dan Lanning's Impact

Sounds familiar to Ducks fans who get to watch Lanning's fiery team speeches courtesy of "Ducks vs. Them" videos. The captivating videos often follow a story arch of the theme of each week, leading up to the game.

Did Stein pick up from useful lessons from Lanning's motivational tactics?

Gave the Big Blue Belt. pic.twitter.com/aQGH10FzYA — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 20, 2026

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Stein said to the Brandon Walker College Football Show. “He’s been very impactful in my life.”

Stein has his own program to run now, in the SEC. His perspective gives insight into what happens when a coach who worked alongside Lanning takes those lessons into a program of his own.

For Stein, the influence has continued beyond his departure from Eugene.

“I still rely on Dan to this day,” Stein said.

Stein also credited UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and Charlie Strong, who he worked with at the Texas Longhorns and Louisville.

"Some guys that really have poured into me as an individual, I've definitely continued to lean on them," Stein continued.

Three of Lanning’s Oregon coordinators have become head coaches at Power Four programs: Stein at Kentucky, Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State and Tosh Lupoi at Cal. Stein’s comments offer a closer look at the mentorship behind that growing coaching tree and how Lanning's continues to water the roots.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning still has a relationship with Saban and it appears he is paying it forward with coaches that now see him as the mentor.

Dan Lanning's Motivational Speeches

Stein explained that his responsibilities as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator often meant he watched those moments afterward, like Ducks fans. He also did not sugarcoat that the speeches come from a deeper place of excellent preparation. The messaging that begins early in the week often has the big payout on game day.

"He's an elite coach, number one. He's so good at the preparation part, the mental part," Stein said. "And then his pregame speeches are really good... I would always see them kind of on the recaps because that was happening and I was already kind of going out to the field to get my headset on and get situated... They're really good. Really good."

During his three seasons as offensive coordinator for Oregon, Will Stein had a remarkable impact on the development of the Ducks' quarterbacks that Lanning’s high-powered offense.

Now in the NFL, quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel have both credited Stein as a big reason for their success. Current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Stein also had a very close relationship.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky hired Stein right before Oregon's 2025 College Football Playoff run began. He stayed on to coach the Ducks during the CFP, which included a first-round win over James Madison and a quarterfinal victory over Texas Tech. The Ducks run ultimately ended with a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, the eventual National Champions, in the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

When Stein was introduced at Kentucky as its new head coach, he took the time to give Lanning flowers.

"Dan, he’s been phenomenal. I mean, talk about just an amazing person, human, supporter, innovative. He’s taught me so much. He’s been 100 percent in support of this. It’s been really cool to see. He’s going to be somebody I’ll lean on while I’m here," Stein said about Lanning.

Stein now has his own locker room to motivate and his own program to build. Yet when he needs guidance, his connection to Lanning remains strong.

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