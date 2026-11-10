Oregon Stock Report: Three Rising Ducks, Three Falling After Upset Win Over Ohio State

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) overcame a 14-point deficit for the second consecutive week to stun No. 12 Ohio State (6-3, 4-2, Big Ten) 41-28 at the Horseshoe.

The Ducks achieved the program first by scoring 38 unanswered points on Ohio State, while holding the Buckeyes to 39 total yards in the second and third quarters.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord celebrates with linebacker Dylan Williams against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon kept its Big Ten championship hopes alive by handing Ohio State consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since 2011 (Oregon and USC).

Here are three Oregon players whose stock is rising after the upset victory and three Ducks whose stock is on the decline.

Three Rising Oregon Ducks

Devon Jackson, Inside Linebacker

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich and linebacker Devon Jackson celebrate against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Inside linebacker Devon Jackson lived behind the line of scrimmage against Ohio State, tying inside linebacker Dylan Williams with a team-high eight tackles (six solo).

The fifth-year senior registered a career-best three tackles for loss, surpassing his previous mark of two in 2024 against Purdue. Jackson’s 56 tackles trail only safety Koi Perich for the team lead, while his 32 assisted tackles rank him tops among Ducks’ defenders (seven more than Perich).

His standout performance came on one of the biggest stages.

Devin Jackson, Safety

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon defensive back Devin Jackson intercepts a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Devin Jackson recorded his first career interception, snagging a pass from Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey late in the second quarter.

The interception, held up by video replay, set Oregon up to march 59 yards in 1:06 to take a 17-14 halftime lead on a two-yard rushing touchdown by tight end Jamari Johnson.

Jackson finished with three tackles (one solo) versus the Buckeyes, giving him 16 tackles (11 solo) in his last five games. It was his interception, however, that helped the Ducks gain a lead they would not relinquish.

Tradarian Ball, Running Back

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Tradarian Ball carries the ball versus the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the surface, running back Tradarian Ball had a modest day, rushing six times for 24 yards (4.0 per attempt), including a 15-yard run.

The freshman received his first carries since rushing seven times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Oregon’s 84-0 drubbing of Portland State in Week 3.

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For Ball, it wasn’t about the amount of yards, so much as when he got them. With starting running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. sidelined, Lanning turned to Ball and fellow freshman Brandon Smith (13 rushing yards, receiving touchdown) to gain the tough yards and eat the clock in the second half.

Three Falling Oregon Ducks

Gage Hurych, Placekicker

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Oregon kicker Gage Hurych kicks a point after against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Placekicker Gage Hurych remains one of the top kickers in the Big Ten, connecting on 77.8 of his attempts this season and all 29 of his PATs.

The junior hit on his first nine field goals to start the season, but his woes from long range that began with Illinois carried over to Saturday at Ohio State. After missing from 52 and 53 versus the Illini, Hurych once again missed from 52 yards.

Hurych knocked down kicks from 33 and 40 yards against the Buckeyes, but his 0-for-3 from 50-plus yards potentially raises some concerns when game-planning for his range.

Dakorien Moore, Punt Returner

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a one hand touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is making a case for offensive MVP this season, hauling in 601 yards and seven touchdowns. He starred versus Ohio State with 56 yards and a one-handed, highlight-reel touchdown grab.

Moore has 30 catches for 290 yards in his last four games, establishing himself among the conference’s best.

Despite the success, Moore and the Ducks have struggled on punt returns this season. Moore returned two punts for 14 yards on Saturday. Of course, Oregon holding Ohio State to 0-for-4 on fourth down certainly limited his opportunities.

For the season, he has tallied just 62 yards on eight returns with a long of 13 yards, dropping his average from 11.0 yards in 2025 to 7.8 this year. As a team, Oregon ranks No. 89 in the nation on punt returns (7.8 yards per return).

Moore’s impact is felt almost everywhere, but returning punts has not been among them.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore celebrates against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dante Moore’s stock isn’t dropping because of anything he’s done, but his importance to Oregon’s immediate future is diminishing.

Oregon must be breathing a sigh of relief these days after another solid performance from quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The junior showed poise and accuracy against Ohio State, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-40 passing.

He now has 593 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two games since assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson assumed play-calling duties from dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

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