Biggest Saturday of the Oregon Ducks' Football Schedule Next Year
Nov. 7, looks to be a historic Saturday of matchups during the 2026 college football season, headlined by a Big Ten Conference battle between two powerhouses, the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning's unit will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to play against coach Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium in week 10.
That's not the only premier competition to be viewed that day, from the ACC to the SEC to the Big 12 Conference.
- A renewed rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers during the first season of the Lane Kiffin era
- A 2026 Sugar Bowl rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- The Holy War rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, Utah
Nov. 7, 2026, has the potential to be one of the most loaded Saturday slates in quite a long time.
Oregon vs. Ohio State History
The last matchup between the two universities ended in a 41-21 disappointment for Oregon at the 2025 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. That was the second time that the Ducks lost to the Buckeyes on that grand stage, with the first being in the 2010 Rose Bowl, 26-17.
Oregon's first time playing inside Ohio Stadium ended more positively in a 38-35 regular-season victory back in 2021. The lone meeting at Autzen Stadium during the 2024 regular season was also a nail-biting win for the Ducks, 32-31.
Ohio State leads the all-time series over Oregon, 3-2.
Oregon 2026 Schedule
Oregon's 2026 season will have seven regular-season home games in Eugene, Oregon. This is the fourth year in a row on a seven-game home schedule for the Ducks.
Sept. 5 - vs. Boise State
Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State
Sept. 19 - vs. Portland State
Sept. 26 - at USC
Oct. 3 - BYE
Oct. 10 - vs. UCLA
Oct. 17 - vs. Nebraska
Oct. 24 - at Illinois
Oct. 31 - vs. Northwestern
Nov. 7 - at Ohio State
Nov. 14 - vs. Michigan
Nov. 21 - at Michigan State
Nov. 28 - vs. Washington
The non-conference road trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, inside Boone Pickens Stadium against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is estimated at 1,887 miles. Oregon beat Oklahoma State in the Pacific Northwest this past fall in blowout fashion on Sept. 6, 69-3.
The matchup at Ohio State will be the longest trip during Big Ten competition at 2,437 miles. The only other trips to a different time zone in conference play will be to Champaign, Illinois, and East Lansing, Michigan. Google Maps estimates suggest the Ducks will rack up roughly 7,525 miles in the air, keeping them near the top of the NCAA’s travel leaderboard.
Those travel numbers above don't include a potential Big Ten title game, which is once again set to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Dec. 5.
