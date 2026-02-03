Biggest Saturday of the Oregon Ducks' Football Schedule Next Year

Nov. 7, looks to be a historic Saturday of matchups during the 2026 college football season, headlined by a Big Ten Conference battle between two powerhouses, the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning's unit will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to play against coach Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium in week 10.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's not the only premier competition to be viewed that day, from the ACC to the SEC to the Big 12 Conference.

A renewed rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers during the first season of the Lane Kiffin era

A 2026 Sugar Bowl rematch with the Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

The Holy War rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, Utah

Nov. 7, 2026, has the potential to be one of the most loaded Saturday slates in quite a long time.

MORE: Big Ten's Toughest and Easiest Schedules Ranked

MORE: Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher's Senior Bowl Is Changing His NFL Draft Stock

MORE: Oregon's New Grateful Dead Gear Is Grabbing Attention

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks in a press conference after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. Ohio State History

The last matchup between the two universities ended in a 41-21 disappointment for Oregon at the 2025 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. That was the second time that the Ducks lost to the Buckeyes on that grand stage, with the first being in the 2010 Rose Bowl, 26-17.

Oregon's first time playing inside Ohio Stadium ended more positively in a 38-35 regular-season victory back in 2021. The lone meeting at Autzen Stadium during the 2024 regular season was also a nail-biting win for the Ducks, 32-31.

Ohio State leads the all-time series over Oregon, 3-2.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon 2026 Schedule

Oregon's 2026 season will have seven regular-season home games in Eugene, Oregon. This is the fourth year in a row on a seven-game home schedule for the Ducks.

Sept. 5 - vs. Boise State

Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19 - vs. Portland State

Sept. 26 - at USC

Oct. 3 - BYE

Oct. 10 - vs. UCLA

Oct. 17 - vs. Nebraska

Oct. 24 - at Illinois

Oct. 31 - vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7 - at Ohio State

Nov. 14 - vs. Michigan

Nov. 21 - at Michigan State

Nov. 28 - vs. Washington

The non-conference road trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, inside Boone Pickens Stadium against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is estimated at 1,887 miles. Oregon beat Oklahoma State in the Pacific Northwest this past fall in blowout fashion on Sept. 6, 69-3.

The matchup at Ohio State will be the longest trip during Big Ten competition at 2,437 miles. The only other trips to a different time zone in conference play will be to Champaign, Illinois, and East Lansing, Michigan. Google Maps estimates suggest the Ducks will rack up roughly 7,525 miles in the air, keeping them near the top of the NCAA’s travel leaderboard.

Those travel numbers above don't include a potential Big Ten title game, which is once again set to be in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Dec. 5.