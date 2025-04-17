Oregon Suing Football Coach Carlos Locklyn After Joining Ohio State: Buyout Dispute
After a season marked with a tense rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes, the two Big Ten schools will meet in the courtroom instead of the field.
The University of Oregon filed a lawsuit against former Ducks' running backs coach and current Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn for breach of contract, according to The Oregonian's James Crepea.
The University filed the suit earlier this month in the Lane County Circuit Court alleging Locklyn owes the institution approximately $400,000 in a buy-out, which amounts to half of the value of Locklyn's two-year contract re-signing. Locklyn left the Ducks in April of 2024 shortly after re-signing his contract to join the Buckeyes for a similar position on their coaching staff.
Locklyn's 2024 contract with Oregon was a two-year deal, for $800,000. Locklyn signed that deal on February 1st of 2024 and left the program for Ohio State on April 1st. Current Oregon running backs' coach Ra'Shaad Samples was hired to replace Locklyn.
According to The Oregonian, Locklyn provided $200,000 to the school for a buyout through a mailed check, with those funds being supplied by Ohio State through a contract stipulation. The university said in their legal filing that Locklyn “took the position that the amount due is $200,000." Now, the University is suing the former Oregon coach for a sum of $400,000 plus 9 percent interest.
The University states in their legal filing that the $200,000 personal check was returned to Locklyn, and they have not received the $400,000 plus interest they claim they are owed.
"By that time, the University's coaching roster had already been set, recruiting was in full swing, and the coaching staff was deep in preparations for the upcoming season," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also alleges that the resources like time, professional development opportunities, and knowledge provided to Locklyn by the program did not yield a return on investment.
The Oregonian also reached out to Locklyn's attorney John Berg of Littler Mendelson P.C., who alleges that Locklyn "lawfully" terminated his contract with the university and by mailing a check, fulfilled his buy-out clause for his two-year contract.
“The University declined the check, and now asserts an untenable interpretation of the agreement," Berg told The Oregonian. "We welcome the opportunity to present the facts to a judge and are confident the litigation will be resolved to Coach Locklyn’s satisfaction.”
Last year with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Locklyn earned a $650,000 salary with a $227,500 bonus for helping the team clinch a College Football Playoff National Championship victory.
The Ducks football team is in full swing of spring practices in preparation for the 2025 football season. The Oregon football team's annual Spring Game is on Saturday, April 26, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network and is free to attend.