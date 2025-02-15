Biggest NIL Spenders In Transfer Portal? Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes
The Oregon Ducks are among the biggest spenders across all of college football. Oregon will be bringing an elite class of transfers for the 2025 season. Where does this class rank and how much are the Ducks spending compared to the rest of the country?
Oregon Ducks Among Big Spenders
The Oregon Ducks present great opportunities on and off the field to incoming transfers. This is reflective by how many Oregon players succeed and take their game to the next and level, and additionally, how much their NIL valuation is worth. On3 spoke with personnel staffers and NIL collectives across the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC about which schools spent the most money in this offseason’s transfer portal.
“Traditional big brands like Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio State. Texas too,” a source from an SEC NIL Collective told On3. “They’re going to spent at the top of the market year in and year out.”
An SEC personnel staffer had a similar take to this collective.
“It’s Oregon and Ohio State, it’s rinse and repeat. That’s where kids want to go because they’re winning. It just so happens they have the best deals.”
Oregon’s 2025 transfer class is ranked as the No. 4 class in 2025. The Ducks will welcome 10 incoming transfers, headlined by offensive tackle Emmanuel Pregnon, running back Makhi Hughes, offensive tackle Isaiah World, safety Dillon Thieneman, and cornerback Theran Johnson.
MORE: Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Reveals Preferred Destination For 2025 Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Rival Ohio State Adds Matt Patricia In Controversial Hire
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
Ducks Transfer’s NIL Valuations
Former Tulane and now Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes has the highest NIL valuation of any incoming Oregon transfer of $1 million per On3. This is the 17th-highest NIL valuation of all 2025 transfers.
The next highest Oregon transfer NIL valuation is former Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman. His $854,000 valuation is the 23rd-highest in the 2025 transfer class.
The Ducks have two more incoming 2025 transfers that rank in the top 50 of the highest NIL valuations. Former USC Trojans offensive tackle Emmanuel Pregnon's value is ranked No. 41 at $655,000, and former Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson is 46th with $638,000.
Highest Valued Transfer In 2025
The player in the 2025 transfer portal that has the highest NIL valuation is former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. Beck transferred to the Miami Hurricanes following the 2024 season. His valuation is at $4.3 million.
An ACC NIL collective had this to say when asked who the highest paid player in the transfer portal was.
"Carson Beck. Whatever he got is very significant, something like $3.5 million," the collective said. "What was different in this year's portal was multiple offensive tackle prospects went for $1.5 million. The value on specialists go up pretty quickly."
An interesting side note about Beck being so highly thought of with NIL is his elbow injury. Beck tore his UCL in his throwing arm during this season's SEC Championship game. He had surgery a couple weeks later. Will he be able to make a full recovery in time for Miami's season opener in late August?