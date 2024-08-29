Oregon Ducks 'Last and Final Running Back University' Says Running Back Legend
Jonathan Stewart and Kenjon Barner; arguably two of the greatest running backs the University of Oregon Ducks Football team has seen in its history. Both men are enshrined in the Oregon Football Hall of Fame and contribute to its legacy moving forward. This includes their new podcast, the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast”, benefitting Duck NIL groups Ducks of a Feather and Division Street.
In anticipation for the release of the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” on August 30th with a special guest, the two former Ducks sat down in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated’s and KOIN 6’s Ally Osborne. During this interview, the athletes were asked their opinions on the Oregon running back room.
One of the deepest rosters in terms of talent Oregon has seen, Ra’Shaad Samples running back squad rolls deep with eight players vying for a high depth chart spot. According to Stewart, Oregon is one of the last frontiers for running back development.
“You want to get a sound bite?” Stewart said. “Oregon could possibly be the last and final Running Back University because right now it's all about speed and I feel like you have to have that delivery of size and speed. I just think that we’ve been able to really get some points there when it comes to recruiting and getting guys in the backfield that have the total package.”
Speed, agility, and toughness; the combination for an Oregon running back to master. In the third episode of “That Team Out West,” Oregon’s fall camp documentary, the team addressed this topic as Oregon backs possess more qualities of track athletes than traditional football disciples. Stewart knows exactly what that means, as he competed in the 60 yard dash for Oregon Track and Field congruent with his time running routes at Autzen.
“There's always been speed. When you talk about the University of Oregon, Onterrio Smith, he was I think in my opinion, one of the first natural breeders of a runner, you know, as far as speed and the ability to not just have speed but have the size to run over someone and the explosion in that type of, you know, running back to where he can take it, the distance, no matter where he is on the field. But for myself, it's a pretty cool, you know, opportunity just to be a part of that. I think coming out, no one was really seen during that time a running back in my size, being able to run the way I was and being knocked off my feet and catch and balance and all those types of things and then get to college and have to figure out how to run through injuries and all those types of things and but still finding ways to be effective,” Stewart said.
With such stiff competition to get on the field this season, Oregon’s running backs have to be effective. Barner, who was a guest coach for this years’ spring game, got to see the talent of this years’ rushing corps first hand.
“I haven't been this excited about Oregon football probably since I was playing football. You can take this back to the Chip Kelly days when he took over,” Barner said. “I'm extremely excited about what Coach Lanning has done in that coaching staff with the team that they have pieced together, I believe this is arguably one of the most talented teams in Oregon history. You know, if you go throughout the history of teams that have come to that campus, obviously this is arguably probably the most talented team that Oregon has ever seen. And not just one or two deep. This team is stacked with depth and that's something that Oregon has never really had. So for them to be making that transition into the Big Ten and have a team that was being built for the Big Ten before this move was made.”
One athlete that excites both Barner and Stewart about this season is senior Jordan James. Poised for his best season yet, James was named one of ten breakout players in college football by Pro Football Focus. James was pulled from one of the final practices of fall camp for a “precautionary measure” by coach Dan Lanning and crew. He’s since been confirmed to suit up for Saturday against Idaho by Lanning.
“I love the room. I love the room. You know, Mr. James is phenomenal watching him in that spring game. He's a powerhouse. He's a short guy, huge legs. And when he hits you, you feel him. Whenever there's contact, I love that he's a north and south guy, he’s a one cut guy. He’s not going to play around, not going to dance around. He’s going to get you the yards that you need.” Barner said.
“You look at Jordan James now and he’s amazing,” Stewart said. “Total package. Can take one to the distance and when he gets in the game, when I saw him last year, it was a change of pace when he got the ball. Not that Bucky Irving wasn’t effective, it was just a different type of runner. I’m really looking forward to seeing him this year.”
Barner, who was a coach for the Oregon spring game this year, had quite a bit to say about the current Ducks looking to run the ball.
“But I'm extremely excited about Jay Harris,” Barner said. “That is a guy. He's a huge guy. I think the scouting report says 215. I think that’s a lie straight from the pit of hell. He has to be at least 225 to 30. Huge guy. But when you watch this guy and you watch his ability, the cuts that he makes, the footwork; he's agile, he's smooth. I think he has the potential to be a very special, very special impact given the opportunity. And he's another guy in that spring game. I watched him stiff arm a guy and throw that kid to the ground like he was a ragdoll and that excited me. I’m like, ‘okay. All right.’ He's a guy that’s going to take it to you. So I'm extremely excited about him. He reminds me of LaGarette Blount. That would be his comp, I would say. But he's a special guy. Extremely special. And I really hope that he gets an opportunity to sit to really show what he can do.”
Barner’s affinity for Harris’ game was something that built over time. Barner shared he’s been seeing film from Harris since Carlos Locklyn was still a running backs coach for Oregon.
“I watched film on him back when Carlos Locklyn was there. Lock sent me the film and said ‘check this guy out’. Contact balance, his physicality, speed, vision, can catch; He has it all. He has it all. I'm really high on Jay, really high on Jay,” Barner said.
You can catch the first episode of the Ducks of a Feather Podcast with Barner and Stewart this Friday, August 30th on all podcast streaming platforms. Their first guest is still a secret, but Barner and Stewart assure its someone the fans will be excited to hear from.
