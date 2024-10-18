Can No. 2 Oregon Ducks Survive Purdue 'Spoilermakers' Upset Bid? Preview, Prediction
EUGENE- The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are in West Lafayette, Indiana, for a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers. The Ducks are undefeated so far this season with a 6-0 record, most recently beating Ohio State in a historic game at Autzen Stadium. Purdue, on the other hand, has gotten off to a rough start. The Boilermakers are 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in Big Ten play. Although the Ducks are favored by 28.5 points with a 95.1 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN, Purdue is a dangerous opponent as they are notorious for upsetting ranked teams.
An unranked Purdue team has defeated a top-two team nine times since 1950 — the most of any school all-time. Many have nicknamed the Purdue Boilermakers the “Spoilermakers” for that reason. In fact, Purdue's 17 wins against AP top-five teams while unranked is the most of all time.
Purdue's history of pulling off upsets against ranked football teams is a testament to the program’s ability to defy expectations. The Boilermakers have a knack for pulling off seemingly impossible victories against highly favored opponents. Whether it’s a last-second field goal, a defensive stand, or a breakout performance by an unexpected playmaker, Purdue has consistently found ways to shock the college football world.
The Boilermakers have defeated No. 2 teams on nine different occasions, including memorable victories over Iowa (24-7 in 2021), Ohio State (49-20 in 2018, 28-23 in 1983), Michigan (16-14 in 1976), Notre Dame (31-20 in 1974, 28-14 in 1950), Minnesota (23-14 in 1960), and Michigan State (20-13 in 1957, 6-0 in 1953).
Although Purdue has only won a single game this season, securing a victory over Indiana State in the season opener, the Boilermakers are coming off their best performance yet.
Purdue nearly upset No. 23 Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Boilermakers lost by just one point, 49-50, overcoming a 27-3 deficit in the third quarter, demonstrating their resilience.
The Boilermakers also found their new starting quarterback during the loss in Ryan Browne. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback found his rhythm against Illinois, throwing for 297 yards, rushing for 118 more, and throwing three touchdown passes without a turnover.
“He's a good quarterback. You know, a really impressive quarterback. Young guy, you know, had good command of the system and what they were trying to accomplish. So definitely creates some challenges,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning of Browne.
Despite Purdue’s history of beating top-two opponents and finding recent success against Illinois, it will not be enough to beat the Ducks, who have proved their dominance and ability to bounce back throughout the season.
Lanning has repeatedly preached an “Oregon vs. Oregon” mentality. The Ducks prepare for each game with the same mindset and same drive to do better each game than they did the previous one, and this week is no different.
“The key for us is, our process shouldn't change. And again, every week we talk about it, regardless of who you're playing. You know, for us, we're always playing Oregon and how we can improve and get better,” said Lanning. “I think our guys are certainly aware of other situations in college football. It's what makes this sport so great and hard, that you got to go out there and earn it every Saturday, every weekend. Friday this week, and that starts with your preparation during the week."
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will take on the Purdue Boilermakers Friday at 5 p.m. PT on FOX.
