Is Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Confident In Offensive Line?
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks are preparing for their Big Ten Conference debut against the UCLA Bruins next Saturday and have a full week to prepare, as they have a bye this week.
After a successful showing against the Oregon State Beavers last week, securing a decisive victory, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is still seeking more from his team, especially with conference play on the horizon.
"The key is growth. We're not the best version of us yet, and we won't be the best version of us right until, hopefully, the end of the season," explained Lanning Wednesday after practice. "The key is, are we getting better today and getting better tomorrow as we continue to progress."
The Ducks improved in many areas during their in-state rivalry game against the Beavers, specifically surrounding the offensive line, which struggled to protect starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the first two weeks of the season. However, in Saturday's win, Oregon seemed to have found its rotation that provided the most protection and consistency, something that will be vital when facing the physical defenses of the Big Ten.
"I think we found it that game," said Lanning of the offensive line. "It's about what we do today and what we do tomorrow to see if we can continue to do that."
The Ducks appear to have found their rhythm, and now it's about how they continue to succeed and improve every week. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has narrowed it down to three things: "Performing, executing, and doing your job."
With Oregon having a bye week, it provides more time for them to analyze themselves, their opponent, and the season ahead. The bye also gives Oregon's coaching staff more opportunities to focus on developing its players, especially younger athletes who may not have seen game action yet.
"It's a huge week for development. Development's important in our program, right? It's getting guys playing winning football. So we spend a lot of time on that," explained Lanning.
Not only is this week a big week for player development, but it's also a big week for recruiting. Oregon is looking to build upon its 2025 class, which currently sits at No. 13 in the nation in 2025 commits.
"I think this will be a great week for us to get out there and be able to see some guys and take advantage of that," explained Lanning.
As the Ducks look to add another win to their record next week against the Bruins, Oregon and its coaching staff will continue to evaluate their team and prepare them for their first season in the ever-competitive Big Ten Conference.
"Just us getting better. There's a lot of other key things that we're working on, not necessarily things we're sharing with you guys. But there's a lot of stuff internally that we notice as weaknesses that we want to improve."
The No. 9 Ducks (3-0) will open Big Ten play next Saturday, September 28th at UCLA (1-1).
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Buying Stock In One Oregon Duck Football Player
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel On Track To Break Bo Nix's NCAA Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question After Week 3
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: MRI, Limping After Los Angeles Chargers Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. UCLA Bruins Slots
MORE: Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Power Rankings: Ducks Chasing Ohio State, USC Trojans?