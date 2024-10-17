Oregon Ducks Release White Uniforms for Purdue Boilermakers Game: PHOTOS
Hot off one of the biggest wins for the program against Ohio State in Autzen Stadium, the No. 2Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their third road game of the season, and second Big Ten Conference away game, against the Purdue Boilermakers. This is the first time these two teams have faced each other since 2009, when the Ducks took down the Boilermakers in Eugene 36-38.
Currently, the Boilermakers are 1-5 this season, and have yet to win a single Big Ten game. They recently came off a disappointing 50-49 overtime loss to No. 23 Illinois, but a promising third quarter comeback from back-up quarterback Ryan Browne kept Purdue in the thick of it till losing in overtime. Purdue should be an easier challenge for the Ducks compared to the rest of their teams on the schedule, but the “Spoiler-makers” are hoping to take Oregon to “Upset City” when they visit West Lafayette, Indiana this weekend.
Of course, the Ducks can’t pull up to Big Ten country without wearing some innovative and sleek looking threads. Announced on the @GoDucks “X” (formerly Twitter) page, the Ducks will be wearing a white uniform combination when they hit the field of Ross-Ade Stadium.
Modeled by junior defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson, the uniform includes a white jersey from the “Mighty Oregon” uniform design, white pants, green and yellow detailing and numbers, and The Oregon Duck alternate logo on the shoulder area. The undergarments match the jersey and pants with a white color. As for the helmet, a green “O” is placed prominently on the side with a yellow base, white and green stripes up the middle, and a yellow face mask with green tinted visor. This is also the same helmet from the “Mighty Oregon” uniform combination.
The cleats design for this match-up was previously announced by Nike designer Button via his “X” (formerly Twitter) account. This shoe design sports two-tones of green to make what mirrors a Nike Air Force One shoe motif. Yellow laces and silver detailing in the Nike swoosh and the cleat bottoms themselves top off this unique piece of footwear.
Fans are encouraged to wear white to Ross-Ade Stadium this Friday to match the athletes on the field.
This latest uniform release is a part of the Ducks’ “Generation O” uniform line. This assembly of uniforms is an ode to a decade of the university and athletic program being known for their “O” logo, which is based off the outline of old Hayward Field and Autzen Stadium stacked on top of each other to look like an “O”. “Generation O” also acts as a love letter to the uniform designs of old, bringing several previously used Oregon uniform motifs into futuristic designs.
This uniform line, designed in part by Nike and Van Horne Designs, includes the “Gang Green” all green combination worn during the Ducks’ season opener against the Idaho Vandals, the “Mighty Oregon” white uniform with green helmet and green pants (an ode to the 1997 Ducks team) worn for the rivalry game against Oregon State, the “Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning and the family for a special cause and the Michigan State game, and the “Fly Era” all black uniforms debuting against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The final much-anticipated “Generation O” release seems to be an all-white and silver combination, that has only been glimpsed in leaks online.
Earlier this year, the all-white jersey for this combination was accidentally unveiled by the Duck Store, who posted an image of the jersey online before promptly deleting it. The white jersey also made an appearance in a recent Oregon video, which fans quickly pointed out did not resemble the previously released “Mighty Oregon” white uniforms with yellow and green detailing. Let’s just say, this uniform has been a secret of the Oregon Football Equipment Crew for a long time.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can see the Oregon Ducks wear this uniform combination when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana Friday at 5pm PST.
