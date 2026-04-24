How Oregon’s System Prepared Dillon Thieneman for the NFL

It was a successful first round for the Oregon Ducks at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with star safety Dillon Thieneman becoming the highest Ducks safety to be drafted into the league with the No. 25 overall pick to the Chicago Bears.

Ever since his impressive performance at the NFL Combine, Thieneman continued to accumulate draft stock up until the stage was set for Thursday night's first round picks. So much so, that Thieneman didn't even participate in Oregon's Pro Day workouts, opting to help his teammates warm up instead.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Bring Versatility to Dillon Thieneman

So, exactly how did the Oregon Ducks prepare Thieneman for the NFL? The Ducks seemingly encourage mastering different positions to their athletes in the secondary, creating versatility.

"I feel like I got a lot more developed," Thieneman said at the NFL Combine about his tenure with the Ducks. "Worked on my weaknesses from Purdue and from that second season there. Really focused on what I wasn't good at and was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon that would prepare me for the next level."

In Oregon's schemes for the 2025-2026 season, Thieneman operated as a safety as well as a weak side linebacker and oftentimes a nickel as well. Thieneman's ability to take direction and realign quickly based on pre-snap shifts during his single season with Oregon also displays a deep knowledge of the game.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Hampton Ellaborates on His Athletes Wearing Many Hats

Speaking of that versatility, Oregon's new defensive coordianator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, who had a big hand in coaching Thieneman during his tenure with the Ducks, spoke at length during a spring practice media availability about encouraging his athletes to vary up their skills.

"We're repping a bunch of different guys at different spots, and a lot of young guys are doing dual training," Hampton said. "We're playing left and right safety, like we've always done in fall camp and in spring ball. We're bunching up, repping a bunch of different guys at Star to take the role that Jayden played last year. And I think the guys are catching on. We're trying to be conceptual teachers and be conceptual learners so guys can remember. You don't have to remember just, this is my job on this specific play. They understand the concept, and if they understand the concept, they can play multiple positions within the defense."

Hampton also shared that tapping into the talents of each athlete and where those skills best match is key to broadening their impact on the field. For Thieneman, his speed and athleticism made him a threat no matter where he lined up in the secondary.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up a pass play intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Entering the NFL

With Thieneman now entering the NFL, the versatility he exhibited at Oregon will be a secret weapon. The more positions an athlete knows, the more likely they'll see increased field time and continue to master their craft.

Plus, with Thieneman's statistics only dipping slightly in his Oregon season after joining a talented Ducks defense, that's another sign the safety is able to adapt and continue to produce results, which he could conjure up again at the next level.

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