Three Underrated Oregon Freshmen Fans Should Look Out For
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks have a ton of talent coming in when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026. They have signed many of their targets that were at the top of their board throughout the whole class, but with a class deep like this, there are many players who are falling a bit below the radar.
This has left them as underrated prospects despite how they would be viewed in another system. Here are three underrated players set to become a freshmen for the Ducks this year.
Dayton Raiola - Tight End
Oregon Ducks tight end recruit Dayton Raiola is one of the more underrated prospects in this class hands down. He is a two-edged sword, as he is someone who will look to develop at a new position that he didn't play in high school, but will have the chance to revert back to his old position, which is the quarterback position if there ever hits a time when it is needed.
The prospect spent time at the gunslinging position for the Buford Wolves, and was a two-year starter after backing up his brother and current Oregon Ducks quarterback addition Dylan Raiola. Dayton will be one of the players who likely needs a lot of progression, but he is very quick and agile in his movements, which leaves many with optimism.
The prospect was ranked as a three-star recruit, and will be someone who has the chance to be a huge boom player, as he is one of the least talked about players in the class.
MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Braylon Hodge - Linebacker
Four-star linebacker recruiting signee and upcoming freshman Braylon Hodge is one of the better players in the country when it comes to being a lurker. He is someone who has made a name for himself as the general of the defense. The former Michigan State Spartans commit was a top player in the state of Colorado with Cherry Creek High School, and will be a top player from this class for the Ducks.
Hodge finished the season with only one interception, but he also finished with a total of 111 tackles across 10 games. He has the chance to develop even more with a year or two of experience, as he is becoming a top name at the position in the class now that he is signed.
Brandon Smith - Running Back
Four-star running back recruiting signee and upcoming freshman Brandon Smith is one of the better-balanced backs in the country. He was one of the top players when it came to the close-yardage situations, but was as elusive as it gets in the state of California. The Fresno, California, star has made a name for himself off the back of his production at the high school level.
Smith finished with a total of 2,189 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns in his final year of playing. This was with a very solid Central East High School team. He is the second-highest-ranked running back in the class for the Ducks, and will have the chance to see the field extremely early.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_