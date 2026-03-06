Three Underrated Oregon Freshmen Fans Should Look Out For

The Oregon Ducks have a ton of talent coming in when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026. They have signed many of their targets that were at the top of their board throughout the whole class, but with a class deep like this, there are many players who are falling a bit below the radar.

This has left them as underrated prospects despite how they would be viewed in another system. Here are three underrated players set to become a freshmen for the Ducks this year.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dayton Raiola - Tight End

Oregon Ducks tight end recruit Dayton Raiola is one of the more underrated prospects in this class hands down. He is a two-edged sword, as he is someone who will look to develop at a new position that he didn't play in high school, but will have the chance to revert back to his old position, which is the quarterback position if there ever hits a time when it is needed.

The prospect spent time at the gunslinging position for the Buford Wolves, and was a two-year starter after backing up his brother and current Oregon Ducks quarterback addition Dylan Raiola. Dayton will be one of the players who likely needs a lot of progression, but he is very quick and agile in his movements, which leaves many with optimism.

The prospect was ranked as a three-star recruit, and will be someone who has the chance to be a huge boom player, as he is one of the least talked about players in the class.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks across the field during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Braylon Hodge - Linebacker

Four-star linebacker recruiting signee and upcoming freshman Braylon Hodge is one of the better players in the country when it comes to being a lurker. He is someone who has made a name for himself as the general of the defense. The former Michigan State Spartans commit was a top player in the state of Colorado with Cherry Creek High School, and will be a top player from this class for the Ducks.

Hodge finished the season with only one interception, but he also finished with a total of 111 tackles across 10 games. He has the chance to develop even more with a year or two of experience, as he is becoming a top name at the position in the class now that he is signed.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Brandon Smith - Running Back

Four-star running back recruiting signee and upcoming freshman Brandon Smith is one of the better-balanced backs in the country. He was one of the top players when it came to the close-yardage situations, but was as elusive as it gets in the state of California. The Fresno, California, star has made a name for himself off the back of his production at the high school level.

Smith finished with a total of 2,189 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns in his final year of playing. This was with a very solid Central East High School team. He is the second-highest-ranked running back in the class for the Ducks, and will have the chance to see the field extremely early.

