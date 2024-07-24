Oregon Football Tight End Terrance Ferguson Proposes to High School Sweetheart
Over the weekend, love flourished amongst the mountains of Telluride, Colorado. Between blades of tall grass and wildflowers, Oregon Ducks Football tight end Terrance Ferguson proposed to his now fiancée, Sophia Meyer.
The two have been dating since high school, with Ferguson attending Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado. Meyer attended a different school in a nearby town and played basketball for her respective alma mater.
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres,” Ferguson said in his Instagram post about the proposal, quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 from the Bible.
Meyer has the same biblical quote cited in her Instagram bio. That proposal post is the first pinned post on Ferguson’s Instagram account.
Ferguson and Meyer’s two labradoodles, Obi and Oso, were included in the proposal, taking part in a picturesque meadow surrounded by Colorado mountains.
The ring Ferguson used to propose to Meyer is from Happy Jewelers, an Orange County based jeweler known for icing out several athletes and celebrities.
Ferguson is expected to be a serious asset on the field during the Oregon Ducks’ first season in the Big Ten. Last year, Ferguson shined with six touchdowns, and 414 yards for 42 receptions. He forewent the 2024 NFL Draft for his senior season.
Ferguson is currently at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis with coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. The Ducks stepped into their new conference in a BIG way, with a massive inflatable Duck in the Indianapolis River.