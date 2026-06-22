Oregon Ducks Release Tokyo Inspired Clothing Collection

The Oregon Ducks are headed overseas, and they've got a new clothing release to celebrate.

Oregon's NIL merchandise branch, Ducks of a Feather, dropped two new pieces of gear to accompany the latest sneaker design, also inspired by the Ducks' upcoming trip.

Oregon Ducks athletes pose for the new Ducks of a Feather Tokyo collection. | @ducksofafeather and @divisionst on Instagram

Oregon Ducks' Tokyo Collection

In a series of photos posted on Friday, June 19, junior quarterback Dante Moore, sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore, sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr., junior tight end Jamari Johnson, sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, and senior wide receiver Evan Stewart showed off the Tokyo-Oregon Tee and the Tokyo-Oregon Hoodie.

Both pieces of this collection were created to celebrate the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club, which is a historic partnership between Oregon, the Japan Gridiron Association, as well as Flight Club (a clothing brand supporting Oregon's NIL operation).

This event allows a select amount of Oregon football athletes to travel to Japan from June 25 to June 27 to teach American football to students at The American School in Japan, specifically with 7 on 7 drills. Coach Dan Lanning called the trip a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for his athletes.

Details Are In The Design

With this trip being a trade of cultures, the recent clothing collection displays those same values, with the website listing both pieces as an exchange "from the Pacific Northwest to Tokyo."

Both designs feature a sketchy font spelling out "Tokyo" with Oregon's "O" logo at the end. On the back of both pieces, there's an origami Duck, and Japanese lettering underneath spelling out "Go Ducks."

The Tokyo-Oregon Tee retails for $55 and the hoodie retails for $95 on the Ducks of a Feather website. As of Sunday, June 21, the hoodie is listed as "low in stock" online, and the t-shirt is fully sold out.

The DOAF × NIKE AIR MAX 1 “Tokyo” | Ducks of a Feather and Division Street

Accompanying the DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo"

The hoodie and the shirt aren't the only pieces Ducks of a Feather created for the upcoming trip. The DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" sneaker releases on June 28 after the trip with only 300 pairs available worldwide at Flight Club’s Tokyo location. In-store and online drawings sell the shoes at 28,000 Japanese yen, which converts to around $174 in American currency.

DOAF x Nike Air Max 1 "Tokyo" has similar design traits to the t-shirt and hoodie, with the same Japanese script of "Go Ducks" on the back of the shoe. A simple grey base with neon green accents and a Tinker Hatfield "DOAF" rainbow stripe pattern in the Nike "Swoosh."

According to Women's Wear Daily, Hatfield himself will be at the release party of the shoe in Tokyo.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore huddles a group of kids during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teaching From One Part of The World To Another

It's safe to say a partnership like this is quite rare across college football, and the Ducks, priding themselves on pushing the boundary of sport and innovation, hope to make this more commonplace for their program.

“The Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase continues our legacy of creating innovative programs for student-athletes that are unmatched in the industry. This event will be a celebration of how sport transcends borders and creates lasting cultural connections. Our goal is to introduce Oregon athletes and the Duck football brand to Japanese fans and establish a foundation of excitement and fan engagement that we can build on in future years," said Rosemary St. Clair, the chief executive officer of Oregon’s Division Street NIL initiative, in a press release.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.