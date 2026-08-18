Oregon's Tony Tuioti Gives Insight Into Anthony 'Tank' Jones Jr.'s Weight Transformation

The Oregon Ducks defensive line enters the 2026 season with the opportunity to be among the best groups in college football. The Ducks return all four of their key starters from last season on the defensive line, including Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, and A’Mauri Washington.

All four players opted to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene to help the Ducks win their first national championship in program history. While there is major hype surrounding those four entering the season, Anthony "Tank" Jones Jr. has received attention this offseason, especially in the weight room.

Jones has the opportunity to bring to what is already an impressive defensive line for the Ducks. As the Ducks continue to prepare for their season opener against the Boise State Broncos, here's what defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said about Jones and the Ducks' defensive line.

What Tony Tuioti Said

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tank Jones' Weight Transformation:

“We kind of know who we got out of the older guys. It’s really the next ones that are coming up. Really excited about guys like Aydin Breland. He’s showing a lot of position flex. He’s up to 315. He can play outside, play inside. He’s a big-time pass rusher for us. Tank Jones has shown up a lot. Really excited about him and what he can do. Very similar to Aydin, where he’s got position flex where he can play outside, inside. He’s up to 300 pounds now. So, still growing into his body, but very athletic.”

Oregon’s Anthony Jones Jr., left, and offensive lineman Fox Crader, right, square off during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Matt Johnson, true technician. This guy can do a lot of things inside. Really, really smart. Takes a lot of really good information with pre-nap procedure. Getting the call, knowing the situation and mode, and then surfacing backs like he’s super super smart, really dependable. He shows up every day, works really hard. D’Antre Robinson is another big body that’s twitchy, that’s fast, that’s athletic. Besides the guys that we know about a lot that played a lot of football for us and have a lot of experience that we’re gonna lean on, this next group I’m really, really excited about, too.”

Defensive Line Hype

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t even listen to the hype. Here we just talk about each and every day. How can we keep getting better? It’s out there, okay? But we can’t have that be a distraction. The most important thing for us is to focus on what we can do to get better. And today, we got better. This is like the first time in my career since I’ve been here at Oregon where we had a scrimmage on Saturday and we had an elite practice on Monday.”

Starters Coming Back

“We’re very blessed and lucky to have those guys come back. I think everybody in the country wishes they can have four guys with that amount of experience be on their team, and we’re blessed to have them here at Oregon. They do everything the right way. They care. They’re bought into everything we asked them to do from whether it's in the training room, in the weight room with Coach Wilson Love, in meetings, and then even in drills, pushing guys to keep getting better. I see these older guys; they do a great job in helping the younger guys get better. I see them on the side coaching up young guys. I see Bear coaching up Tank; I see Teitum and Matayo coaching up Dutch.”

“If we have a team that’s like that, that’s connected, that cares about each other, we can do some really, really special things.”

Coaching His Son Teitum and Having Another Son Helping Him Coach

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s always special, having Teitum here for three years now, going on our fourth year. I can already feel that the time is coming where it’s coming to an end. So just enjoying every moment with him. Having my son Tavis here coaching too as well and seeing both of them in the building is a blessing, and I really appreciate Coach Lanning for allowing that opportunity to happen. So, just enjoying every moment with them and just glad that they’re able to help the program in any way.”

Next Steps For Aydin Breland

“He’s definitely going to get on the field a little bit more just because of what he’s been able to do in the spring and then also during fall camp. We’ve known that he can always rush the passer, but it was always, can we depend on you first, second down, and he’s made that a point of emphasis for him."

"Has done a really good job of getting bigger, stronger, so he can take on these combination blocks. And he’s been holding the point against the run and been showing up against the run for us. So, he’s definitely a guy that we’re going to depend on. Definitely a guy that’s going to get a lot of reps for us this season. Just really proud of him just focusing on the things that he needs to get better on and attacking it every day.”

Expectations For Defensive Line

“I think it all starts with a mindset. Showing up in meetings, attacking the day, waking up in the morning to make a choice. Coach Lanning challenges each and every one of us to choose hard. On the other side of hard is our greatness. None of us came here to Oregon because we were looking for easy. We know that it's definitely hard here. The competition is really, really high. Expectations are really, really high. It’s a privilege for us. Pressure is a privilege, and we enjoy that.”

“Our guys made a choice this morning. It starts with our leaders. I thought Bear did a great job today, really taking a step forward and bringing guys along with them. We talk about levels of competitors, and one of those is a commander. Can our leaders bring people along with them? If we can bring everybody else that are, whether they’re younger, their first year guys, second year guys, to play better than what they’ve done the day before, we’re better as a team. And I thought we took that step today.”

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