Oregon Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi Breaks Down Texas Tech's Offense

After frustration due to a sloppy second half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks turn the page to their trip to the quarterfinals.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi spoke to the media ahead of the team's Orange Bowl matchup vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Ducks will be challenged with defending a potent Texas Tech offense as they look to bounce back from their first-round performance.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi watches practice Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What Tosh Lupoi Said

What Stands Out About Texas Tech’s Offense:

“Multiple and explosive. You've got some great players. A duo in the backfield. It's a dangerous group. There's a reason where they are statistically from an offensive standpoint and do a great job. So, they hurt you with tempo, hurt you with versatility, running the ball, and then get the element to go deep on you as well. And got a really good screen game as well. So, multiplicity that you got to defend and a dangerous group because they got some good personnel.”

What Makes the Red Raiders So Good in Third Down Offense:

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Unfortunately, they're one of the best first down and second down as well. So, I think it still lives there of they've got the element of home run balls, and then getting the ball in space to their playmakers. So, try to each week, this was a realistic opportunity for us to give some comparisons with our own guys.”

“So, we're comparing running back number eight to (Jayden) Limar for us, and jersey 20 is Dierre (Hill Jr.). Malik (Benson) out on the edge with five and one. Jeremiah (McClellan), as far as the tight end, they've got two really good ones. So no, I think that resonates with the players, but we've got to defend those guys.”

“So, I think being multiple ourselves as well, if we're just sitting in one thing, their offense, coordinator … coach (Mack) Leftwich does a great job of answers to what you're in. So, I think being multiple from our standpoint, doing our best to disguise doing some things that we've benefited him from throughout the season, especially on third down, is key to our success.”

Limiting Explosive Plays:

“I think again, it goes back to doing your best of not allowing them to know what you're in at all times. They have answers. Light box, heavy box quarters, middle field, close, and they have their answers accordingly. So doing our best to be multiple ourselves, so they don't necessarily know what we're in. And then picking and choosing the times when, whether it might be a risk, reward, pressure, and putting your players in the best position when you do pick and choose those times to hit it.”

How the Defense Grew in That Area:

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think it starts again, calling the defense in a specific manner when eliminating more, so guessing and having the faith that your players can put you in a good position. So, it starts there, not calling it overly aggressive at times, or based off of specific field position. Go back to a game when we started out the season early about Boise State, and we had a lot of great information going into the game, and studied the NFL offensive coordinator of theirs, and went back to his NFL history.”

“Sometimes that doesn't always apply necessarily to living in the now, so taking all that information, studying it, game planning it, and then as the game goes, are they sticking true to this game plan, or are they going away from it a little bit and not kind of being a victim of, alright, well, this is what we did our prep for, so, I'm just continue to call this to be able to adapt.”

“So, think the players have done a great job at that. Coaching staff's done an elite job at times. We've made some sideline adjustments that have helped us tremendously this season, preventing those explosives. And then, all credit to our players executing the game plan.”

The Team’s Response After Their Second Half Against James Madison:

“Yeah, it was great. Like I said to you all after, just immediately started watching the film, turned on the second half and see exactly where we went wrong. And think overall, just from a mentality standpoint, that was the most disappointing, where you feel like we were right at the point of attack. As far as in a position to make some tackles, I thought we did a great job of aggressive angles in the first half.”

“And I think it's just another reminder of this the best of the best these teams. So, you go to sleep for one down, one quarter, one half, they're going to make you pay. And to give up like we did, I mean, for me, it was like the best thing that could ever happen.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Instead of just continuing the second half, and maybe if we dominate that half as well, it's certainly, you try to always approach it no matter what, win, loss, play well, play poor, approach it the same way the following week. It makes it easier when the players see themselves not performing to the standard in that second half.”

“So, follow those corrections like we do always. Went to the doctor. And then, impressed by the mindset, but this, this crew this defense has been like that this whole year just showing a lot of maturity to put us in this position. So excited for the challenge.”

The Difference in Preparation for the Quarterfinal with Less Time Than Last Season:

“Couldn't be more different. So really cool. We challenged ourselves to have a much different approach before that first game, had a mock game in Autzen. Thought that was beneficial. But we've certainly been rolling and not taking much time off here. So, we've been into the groove of things. It's been a real, natural process, kind of one week to the next, game plan standpoint.”

The Trade Off in Pass Rush Being Down But Pass Breakups Being Up:

“I think you've got, as the play caller, you got to find what you want to accomplish most. And trying to accomplish it all, it's probably not going to happen. So, this season, we've really committed to going back to a season ago of eliminating explosives. Felt like that was a critical part of our success or demise from a year ago when we didn't function to the highest standard. Commend our defense of doing that.”

“I know going into that game, I think we're the only defense in the top five in both run and pass, eliminating those categories. So, proud of that. However, just like you mentioned, typically, at times when you're calling a defense that's eliminating a lot of explosives, then the havoc rate might drop down. So that's where you love to create some havoc.”

Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) singles first down for the Ducks after an Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) fumble Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think that when opponents prep for us, they see our front. They see some potential NFL players there and week in and we week out, we get a lot of different schemes. We’re blocked, a lot different than maybe their tendency show. So, capitalizing on that by doing things such as that, batting balls, so really encouraging batted balls in these offenses is good, and this is as good as a sack, right?”

“And then they might disagree with you at times, but when you do that and you get them playing behind the sticks, it's crucial. So proud of our group again. I think there was a total of six batted balls last game. That was a big emphasis. So, great job by coach Tuioti and Darrion Daniels coaching that element and enforcing that and getting that done on game day.”

How The Way They Contained JMU Running Back Wayne Knight Applies to the Quarterfinal Matchup:

“We've certainly put that game to bed. And again, the tale of two halves. Can't perform no matter who it is running there. So did a great job of limiting (Knight), popped an explosive run in the first series. Don't think there was another one until the third quarter in the second half. But we've put that game to sleep. Doesn't have a whole lot to do with going into this one other than focusing on some generalities that have got us to this point.”

“We've been a really strong tackling defense, so we've got to continue that. We've got to target doing a great job of aggressive angles to the ball like we did in the first half of the first game and not throttle too early, be in position to body the cutback. Been a huge focus, drilling that throughout this week, and now we got to go perform that come January 1.”

If Cornerback Na’eem Offord is Ready to Take on a Larger Role:

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Drew Wagner (19) catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) defends during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“Well, he played 46 reps last game, so I'd consider that a large role. What I love about Na'eem from a mindset standpoint, he's not somebody that's whether he gives up a play, goes in the tank, or makes a great play for us, gets too high. So, I think that’s a good common attribute for a great young corner. So, challenging him to continue to develop, take the coaching. High discipline and control, that's the difference of his success and what he can improve.”

“So, we get him locked in and get his eyes disciplined, continue that, I don't think anybody would go against the fact of what his talent level is. His size, speed combination, his length. Thankful to have him and then great to see him be able to get that rep total in a critical game, in a critical moment. So, going to continue to put them in there, rotate, he's a part of our success, and keep it rolling.”