Oregon Ducks Traeshon Holden Ejected, Spits in Ohio State Defender's Face: WATCH
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks have experienced some questionable officiating in the first half vs. the No.2 Ohio State Buckeyes. There was a potential Duck interception that was called a catch for Ohio State and a non-call for pass interference that stalled an Oregon drive.
However, the biggest call made in the first half was the ejection of Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Holden spit in the face of an Ohio State defensive back, which is completely uncalled for and worthy of an ejection.
No Review For a Potential Oregon Interception
The Oregon Ducks appeared to have an interception on the opening Ohio State drive. The play was not reviewed and the Buckeyes scored a touchdown a few plays later.
Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa looked like he intercepted Ohio State quarterback Will Howard on the Buckeyes' opening drive. Howard threw the ball across the middle to Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek.
Kacmerek and Bassa got into a tug of war with the ball, and it appeared Bassa had it when the two hit the ground. It was called a catch on the field and Howard got the Buckeyes to the line quick enough to snap the ball so there was no review.
Since the play was not a turnover, it is not automatically reviewed. The Oregon coaching staff would need to alert the refs that they were calling a timeout to review the call on the field. It is unclear whether word got down to coach Dan Lanning in time that the play on the field could have potentially been an interception.
Did Oregon coach Dan Lanning attempt to alert the refs to review the call on the field?
No Call for Pass Interference Leads to a Missed Field Goal
Later in the first quarter, Oregon was driving down the field. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel three and incomplete pass on 2nd down and 8, but it appeared that Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart looked like he was interfered with. The refs let it go and there was no call.
Two plays later, kicker Atticus Sappington missed a field goal and the drive came up empty.
Traeshon Holden Ejected for Spitting
The most notable call made in the first half was the unsportsmanlike conduct and ejection of Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden. While the Ducks were in the red zone, Holden spit in the face of an Ohio State defender after the play.
It was an inexcusable act from Holden, and he deserved to get ejected from the game. It's a big game, and emotions are running high, but there is no excuse for an action like that. It will be a topic of conversation all week.
For now, the Ducks have to figure out how to replace Holden. The Ducks lead 22-21 at halftime.
