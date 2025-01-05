Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele Commits to Cal
After the Oregon Ducks’ 2024 football season ended with a defeat in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State, the Ducks are looking to the future of their program. A recent loss to the upcoming class is freshman quarterback enrollee Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele who recently enetered the transfer portal.
Though Sagapolutele originally de-committed from the Cal Golden Bears to join the Ducks, the top quarterback prospect for 2025 is transferring back to Cal.
Sagapolutele entered the portal on Friday, and On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that the Hawai'i native will transfer to Cal on Saturday. Oregon was Sagapolutele’s favorite school as a kid, however, it seems that he decided he would rather end up at a school with an immediate starting job than having to play back-up for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year," Oregon outgoing senior wide receiver Tez Johnson said about Moore during a recent Rose Bowl media availability.
Sagapolutele participated in some of Oregon's practices before the Rose Bowl as an early enrollee, witnessing first hand the depth of the Ducks' quarterback room. There’s also plenty of talent competing for a spot slinging the ball with Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, and another 2025 class recruit in Akili Smith Jr.
"I thought highly of (Sagapolutele) when I'd watch him when I'd go back home and throw. But I think when I saw him at the Elite 11 around the top-level guys, the dude can sling it. He's got pop behind his arm,” Oregon outgoing senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "Of course, I'm a little biased with him being a lefty. But also, it wouldn't take anyone to see it. Just go watch this kid throw live. He's got pop. He can sling it with the best of them. More importantly, I know what type of kid he is and being from Hawaii. I'm proud of him."
Sagapolutele was the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Hawai'i for 2025. He was a three-sport athlete with football, basketball, and track and field. In 2023 with James Campbell high school, he went 268 - 418 in the passing game with 3,757 yards and 37 touchdowns.
He’s currently ranked No. 4 for quarterbacks in the transfer portal.
“You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch,” said 247 Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of Sagapolutele in July. “His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football into tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time. The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down.”
Before his commitment, 247 Sports projects Sagapolutele to the Cal Golden Bears with 100% certainty.
