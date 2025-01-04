Will Oregon Ducks Replace Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele With Transfer Portal Quarterback?
The Oregon Ducks offseason is officially underway after Oregon’s 2024-2025 season came to an end in a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. It was the last college game under center for Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Now the conversation will shift to what the Ducks do at quarterback next season. Is Dante Moore primed to be the starter or will Oregon take a hard look in the transfer portal? After five-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele entered the transfer portal after attending a few Rose Bowl practices with Oregon, the Ducks may look to add some depth to the quarterback room.
Top Available Quarterbacks in 2025 Transfer Portal
With many quarterbacks that entered the transfer portal already choosing their destination, which top quarterbacks are still on the market?
There were a total of 10 four-star quarterbacks that entered the 2025 transfer portal per 247sports. All of them have already committed to their next school, leaving the options a little more limited for a team seeking a plug-and-play starter for next year. However, the plan has seemed to be Moore replacing Gabriel after the 2024 season.
The highest rated quarterback still available in the transfer portal is former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka. He is rated as a three-star transfer and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback that entered the portal. Sluka was in the news earlier this season when despite being the UNLV starting quarterback, opted to redshirt because of unfulfilled NIL promises made UNLV. His career record as a starter is 31-9 with 65 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
The next highest ranked quarterback available in the transfer portal is former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski. He is rated as a three-star transfer and spent 2020-2024 with the Jackrabbits. Gronowski had a 37-3 record as a start with 70 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions. This includes winning the 2022 and 2023 FCS National Championship.
Dante Moore 2025 Ducks Starter?
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is the top candidate to be the starting quarterback in 2025. Moore started his freshman year in 2023 at UCLA, playing in 9 games. He transferred to Oregon prior to the 2024 season and sat behind Ducks starter, Dillon Gabriel. In all likelihood, it will be Moore under center when the season kicks off in the fall.
However, things move quickly in college football, and if there’s a way to improve the team, coach Dan Lanning will do just that. Sagapolutele's departure from the program is a hit to the roster's overall talent, but the quarterback room has potential and depth in Moore, Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, as well as incoming freshman Akili Smith Jr.
Late Transfers Coming After Playoff?
There is still a possibility of quarterbacks being late entries into the portal. Some may even be still playing in the College Football Playoff. A name to keep an eye out for is Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers has been the Texas starter since 2022 and has helped lead the Longhorns to back to back College Football playoff Semifinals.
If Texas were to move off Ewers, they would be handing the reigns to a Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023 who has seen very limited action behind Ewers in his two seasons at Texas. It would be hard to image Texas would keep Manning on the sidelines for three seasons.
Nonetheless, if Ewers plays lights out and wins the national championship this season, it would be hard to imagine him not coming back. Time will tell what happens in the college football quarterback carousel.
