Is Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore the Future Leader of the Ducks Offense?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks concluded their regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. It's clear to see the Ducks have a quarterback who's talented enough to take them to promise land this year in Dillon Gabriel. However, this is Gabriel's first and only year he will spend in Eugene as he is a sixth-year senior.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has a few options he could roll with at quarterback if he decides to stay in-house for his next starting quarterback, the most obvious answer being Dante Moore.
Gabriel has thrown for 3,275 yards with a 24-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which is good enough to have him as a finalist for two major awards. He is up for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. On top of all the personal accolades and records he's broken, Gabriel has guided the Ducks to a 12-0 regular season and with a win over Penn State in the Big ten title game on Dec. 7, he will have led Oregon to their highest win total since 2014.
With the regular season coming to a rapid end and the focus on 2025 recruits for Early National Signing Day, it's interesting to take a look at what could be in store for the Ducks at quarterback next season.
Moore is the most well-known option and is likely the heir apparent to Gabriel. The sophomore quarterback transferred over from UCLA after one season. During his year at UCLA, he bounced back and forth with Ethan Garbers as QB1. He threw for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions in his lone year in Westwood.
This season, Moore has comfortably sat behind Gabriel, soaking up the experienced veteran's knowledge. Moore has completed all seven of his pass attempts this season for 49 yards. He's preserved his redshirt by appearing in three games, with the most recent being the Ducks' 49-21 win over Washington on Nov. 30.
Moore isn't the only quarterback on the roster to see in-game reps behind Gabriel. Oregon redshirt freshman Austin Novosad has appeared in only one game this season. Novosad completed both of his passes for seven yards in the Ducks' 38-9 win over Illinois on Oct. 26.
In addition, the Ducks officially signed two quarterbacks on National Early Signing Day on Wednesday: four-star Akili Smith Jr. and five-star Jordan-Keawe Sagapolutele. Will the freshmen be able to compete for playing time? It's highly unlikely given the college experience of both Moore and Novosad, but anything can happen.
Heading into 2025, Lanning should feel comfortable about who the Ducks roll with as the starting quarterback.
