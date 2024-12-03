Can Oregon Ducks Flip 5-Star QB Recruit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele from Cal Golden Bears?
The Oregon Ducks are making a last-minute push for California Golden Bears commit and five-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele ahead of the Early National Signing Period, which begins on Monday.
Per reports from On3, Oregon and Cal are the two teams left in the race for Sagapolutele. The Georgia Bulldogs were another team to watch but it appears they have fallen out of contention.
A product of James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Sagapolutele originally committed to Cal on July 8. This pledge was a massive pick up for the Golden Bears and coach Justin Wilcox, who led the program to its second consecutive bowl-eligible season this year. Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, Cal is the frontrunner to sign Sagapolutele before Signing Day on Wednesday. Considering that the Golden Bears have much more to lose than the Ducks could have to gain, it wouldn't be surprising if Cal is putting all of its chips on the table to ensure that Sagapolutele officially signs.
However, the Ducks have proven capable of convining top-tier talent that Eugene is the place to be. Oregon was able to sway five-star receiver commit Dakorien Moore away from his home-state Texas Longhorns and land his pledge on July 4. Combining both NIL and championship opportunities in a recruiting pitch makes the Ducks arguably the most enticing program in the country, especially for a five-star like Sagapolutele.
The Ducks officially offered Sagapolutele in late September. He made an official visit to Eugene on Oct. 26 for the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Sagapolutele also received offers from programs like Washington, Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, San Diego State, SMU, Washington State and many more. He took visits to Utah State (May 31), Oregon State (June 7), Cal (June 20), Georgia (Nov. 16) and Boise State (June 13).
During the 2022 and '23 seasons, Sagapolutele went 499 of 800 passing for 7,279 yards, 68 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He added seven rushing scores during that span.
While Cal prepares for a bowl game, the Ducks will look to keep their undefeated season rolling in Saturday's Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
