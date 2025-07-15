Oregon Ducks Trending For Elite Recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones?
One of the top-rated edge-rushers in the country for the class of 2026 is giving some love to the Oregon Ducks with posts to his Instagram story repping a full Oregon uniform for a recruit photoshoot with a commitment decision allegedly nearing.
A five-star prospect according to Rivals, Anthony "Tank" Jones, posted a photo of himself decked out in a white "Mighty Oregon" jersey from the "Generation O" uniform release from the 2024 season. Jones wore the jersey with green pants and undergarments as well as the "liquid chrome" silver helmet with green wings worn by the Ducks during the 2025 Rose Bowl game.
This photo of Jones in full uniform, taken outside of Autzen Stadium with what appears to be a matching green and yellow G-Class Mercedes, was re-posted on his story from his official visit in mid-June.
In the original post including the photo Jones recently shared to his stories, Jones also has photos of himself in a black and yellow uniform from years past, as well as a photo with Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and Ducks edge coach Kamran Araghi.
Re-sharing this photo might feel trivial for some fans, but for a recruit from Alabama that once appeared to be a sure-fire commit to the Crimson Tide, showing love to the Ducks could signal a change of heart.
Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, leading many to believe that the Crimson Tide have a leg up as the hometown program.
Though Jones has not officially revealed his commitment date, the Rival's listed No. 16 overall prospect has heavily hinted on social media that a commitment date is incoming. He also told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals that he was looking at July or August for a commitment.
Last week, Jones was also spotted at a football workout event with yellow Oregon cleats and gloves, and many eagle-eyed Oregon fans picked up on Jones' fashion taste.
Right after that video was posted, Jones told Rivals that out of his three finalists, one school separated itself from the pack during the last few weeks. First, he spoke about his time in Eugene.
“I would probably say it’s different,” Jones said to Rivals about Oregon. “I’ve always been different throughout my whole life, and just going to Oregon would be different. I would shock the world. Also with Coach Lanning and Coach Tosh, that defense, I feel like I’d be able to eat in it. I feel like it fits me very well, and just the relationships I’ve built with them over time just have been getting better and better, so I feel like they’ll be a great fit for me.”
However, Jones is certainly feeling the love from the Crimson Tide.
“I would say Alabama,” Jones said. “For me, they started off behind everyone because of the new staff. But they’ve been very consistent with me, day by day. They aren’t pressuring me for a commitment, they’re very genuine and do a great job of that.”
Will Jones commit to Oregon over Alabama and Texas A&M? If so, it might be one of the bigger recruiting wins for Lanning and company in the class of 2026.