Oregon Ducks Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day: Betting Odds
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Eugene for the top three matchup as the game of the week in college football, potentially the game of the year. Oddsmakers in Vegas like Ohio State to go on the road and beat Oregon by at least four points.
The No. 2 Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points over the No. 3 Ducks per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oregon a Home Underdog vs. Ohio State
It is a very rare occasion to see the Oregon Ducks as a home underdog given the team's record in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have not been a home underdog since their 2018 matchup against the Washington Huskies, and Oregon won that game 30-27 in overtime.
Ohio State enters Autzen Stadium as a 4.5-point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buckeyes have been completely dominating every team in their way this season. The 5-0 Buckeyes have outscored opponents 230-34 so far in 2024. They handled business against Iowa in their last outing, 35-7.
The 5-0 Ducks are coming off a 31-10 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Oregon has been humming ever since their 49-14 win over their in-state rival, Oregon State, in Week 3.
Game of the Week
ESPN’s College GameDay announced that they would be making the trip to Eugene for this highly anticipated matchup. GameDay last visited Eugene in 2022.
This No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup is the highest-ranked matchup between two teams thus far into the 2024 college football season. The winner will move to 6-0 and have a clear path to the Big Ten championship game and a first-round bye in the college football playoff.
The loser will be in a position where one more slip-up could cost them a sport in the college football playoff.
Recent Matchups Between the Ducks and Buckeyes
While this will be the first matchup between Oregon and Ohio State, both as members of the Big Ten, these two programs are quite familiar with each other.
The last meeting between the Ducks and Buckeyes was a 2021 game in Columbus, at Ohio State. The Ducks went into a hostile environment and upset Ohio State 35-28. The previous matchup was in the 2015 National Championship game when Ohio State beat Oregon 42-20. Overall, the Buckeyes have owned this matchup, winning 9 out of the 10 games over Oregon.
Autzen is going to be rocking on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The Ducks are rumored to be debuting their all-black uniforms.
