How Many Times Did ESPN's College GameDay Mention Oregon Ducks?
This episode of College Gameday was truly unlike any other, because this week, the crew headed to Berkeley, California for the first time in the shows’ history to cover the Cal Bears’ matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Did the ESPN crew cover the Oregon Ducks win over Michigan State on Friday night?
The anticipation for this stop was so heightened, the GameDay barriers broke early in the morning with students and fans pouring in to cheer on their teams. Now lovingly named the “Calgorithm,” the Bears’ fan base took to the streets and social media to share hilarious gameday signs and incredible memes commemorating the historic occasion.
“Let’s get weird,” analyst Rece Davis said as the cameras panned across the eager crowd.
But did the Oregon Ducks make an appearance on GameDay this episode? For the past few weeks, the green and yellow has been a fleeting topic for the show, rarely covered if at all. After the pre-season hype fizzled out during Oregon’s first two games against Idaho and Boise State, it felt like the popular show had moved on from discussing the Ducks.
First off, there was a single Oregon Duck fan that stood in the front row of the crowd, pressed against the GameDay barriers. He was waving an Oregon flag with an apple green Oregon polo and a set of Pit Vipers. That fan was visible behind several different analysts for the entire duration of the show.
The first time the Oregon Ducks were directly mentioned was when former Oregon coach and now Miami coach Mario Cristobal joined the Gameday set for an interview. The analysts mentioned that Cristobal was the second ever opposing coach to interview on enemy territory for the show, with current Oregon coach Dan Lanning being the first to do so when Oregon traveled to Utah last season.
Lanning made an appearance early this morning on FOX's Big Noon Kick-Off Show.
A funny fact is that both coaches featured in Gameday’s titular matchup, Cristobal and Cal’s Justin Wilcox, both have deep connections to Oregon. Of course, Cristobal became the Oregon coach after Willie Taggart’s sudden departure for the program, then leading the Ducks from 2018-2021 before contentiously leaving the program for the Hurricanes.
Wilcox is from Eugene, Oregon. He played football at Oregon under coach Mike Belotti in a menagerie of different defensive positions before graduating in 1999 with a degree in anthropology. Before Lanning was hired, Wilcox was a candidate for the Oregon head coach job. Though Wilcox is a notable Oregon Football alumni, he has never had a coaching role with the Ducks.
After the Lanning shout-out, the Ducks were never mentioned again for the rest of the three hour program. The Oregon connection between the two sparring coaches was also not mentioned.
Next week, GameDay will be headed to Eugene for the Ducks’ match-up vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, confirmed at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Both teams enter game week undefeated, something only a handful of teams can still boast. This game is arguably the most hyped for the Big Ten Conference and for Oregon respectively. Looking at the rest of the match-ups next week, it’d be hard to believe any other game will get the Gameday treatment besides Oregon.