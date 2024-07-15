Oregon Ducks Uniforms, Ratings, Depth Charts: EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25 is officially here.
The long wait is over for gamers who have been itchy for the last decade without a new college football video game. While the official release is Friday, those who ponied up some extra money for the deluxe edition or who had EA Play got to jump in early on Monday afternoon.
The Oregon Ducks Football team is one of the best in the game. The overall rating is 93 while it is 94 for the offense and 90 for the defense. As such, many of the top players are sporting the green and yellow.
As noted during Rankings Week when EA released the top 100 players in the game, Oregon is home to five from that list. We can now see what the full roster looks like in the game.
Here is the top 10.
With these ratings, we also can see how EA auto-fills the depth chart. This is what the 2024 Ducks look like on offense, defense, and special teams.
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
And we can't forget how Autzen Stadium looks on game day. Check out the video below for the team's introduction.
Did you think we wouldn't show the uniforms available on Day 1? Think again. Check them out.
If you haven't picked up EA Sports College Football 25 yet, you can still jump in for $69.99 for the standard version of $99.99 for the deluxe edition. You'll get a chance to take Oregon to a national title or two before the Ducks make their own run this fall.
