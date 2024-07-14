Looking Back: How Has the Oregon Ducks Top-10 Class of 2021 Panned Out?
Dan Lanning has Oregon Ducks Football on the verge of an all-time recruiting class.
In this past class, Oregon picked up 21 signees to grab the No. 3 ranked group for 2024, per 247Sports Composite. That surpassed the previous-best class of Ducks: 2021.
The 2021 flock was the highest ranked in school history at the time. The 24 signees gave UO a No. 6 ranking.
But how have those 24 players panned out?
Note: Lanning took over just days ahead of the 2021 National Signing Day. It isn't uncommon for players recruited by a previous staff to make quicker exits than if a staffing change had not occurred.
No Rating
Von Reames, WR
The 5-7 wide receiver appeared in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, primarily on special teams. He entered the transfer portal in 2023 but has yet to find a new home.
Three-Stars
Brandon Buckner, LB
The linebacker out of Arizona played in 13 games as a true freshman, finishing with five total tackles. He played in 131 total snaps. As a sophomore, Buckner did not appear in a game and opted to transfer, landing at Middle Tennessee State.
Isaiah Brevard, WR
Brevard saw two games of action as a true freshman, including a catch in the Alamo Bowl. He took a redshirt. In his second season, his primary role came on special teams. In January, Brevard entered the transfer portal.
Darren Barkins, CB
Barkins played 18 snaps as a true freshman, taking a redshirt. In 2022, he appeared in eight games, notching three tackles and a fumble recovery. He transferred to Washington in 2023 and played in three games.
Terrell Tilmon, Edge/Tight End
Played in all 14 games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. After the season, he transitioned to tight end. Tilmon played in just one game in 2022 and opted to enter the transfer portal. He's now at Texas Tech and back on defensive side of the ball.
Seven McGee, RB/WR
McGee played in 13 games as a true freshman before transitioning to wide receiver. As a sophomore, he saw action in each of the first seven games before opting to enter the transfer portal. He is now at Jackson State.
Jonathan Flowe, S
Flowe redshirted his first year without seeing time on the field. Despite appearing in the first two games the next season, he hit the portal for Arizona. In 2023 as a linebacker, he appeared on the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Butkus Award Watch Lists.
Four-Stars
Jeffrey Bassa, S
Bassa has played in al 41 games for the Ducks since he got to Eugene. As a junior, Bassa earned All-Pac-12 second team honors from league coaches and the Associated Press. He was also named the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP.
Keanu Williams, SDE
Williams played in 10 games over two seasons for the Ducks. He transferred to UCLA for the 2023 season where he played in all 13 games, including 10 starts.
Jonah Miller, OT
Miller did not appear in a game as a true freshman. He then attended Santa Rosa Junior College before transferring to UTSA.
Terrance Ferguson, TE
Ferguson has been a constant for the Oregon offense, seeing action in all 41 games since arriving. He made eight starts as a freshman. As a sophomore, he was Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention from the league's coaches. Last season, Pac-12 coaches voted him first team All-Conference.
Jaylin Davies, CB
After seeing action in just two games as a true freshman, Davies transferred to UCLA. He has played in 26 games as a Bruin over two seasons.
Jabril McNeill, LB
McNeill saw action in 13 games as a true freshman, playing nearly all of his snaps on special teams. That action dipped to just three games the following year. He transferred to Louisburg College (JuCo) for 2023 and earlier this year committed to Troy.
Daymon David, S
David played in 23 games over three season in Eugene. He entered the transfer portal in December and decided to continue at Akron, home of former UO offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Byron Cardwell, RB
Cardwell played in all 14 games as a true freshman, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after a multi-touchdown performance against Washington State. As a sophomore, he saw action in just two games and elected to transfer. He committed to Cal but missed the 2023 season with an injury.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C
Powers-Jackson played in 36 games over three seasons as a Duck, ultimately becoming the first Oregon player and first from the Pac-12 to ever win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center. On top of beign first team All-Pac-12, he was a unanimous All-American. In the 2024 NFL Draft, Powers-Johnson was taken in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Moliki Matavao, TE
Matavao played in all 26 games over two seasons in Eugene, including eight starts. He transferred to UCLA for the 2023 season
Avante Dickerson, CB
Dickerson played in 12 games as a true freshman, splitting his snaps nearly 50-50 between special teams and on defense. Redshirted in 2022 with only one game appearance, ultimately transferring to Utah State.
Keith Brown, ILB
Brown saw action in 19 games over two seasons in Eugene. He then transferred to Louisville where he played in just two games. He is now at Washington State.
Ty Thompson, QB
Thompson redshirted his first year after playing in three games. He then played in seven games in each of the next two years, last season throwing for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Over the offseason, transferred to Tulane.
Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR
Thornton Jr. played in 25 games over two seasons in Eugene, reeling in 26 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred to Tennessee in 2023.
Bram Walden, OT
After seeing action in just two games over two seasons, Walden transferred to Arizona State.
Troy Franklin, WR
After a stellar freshman campaign, Franklin earned Pac-12 All-Conference second team honors. Last season, Franklin earned All-America second team accolades from a numerous outlets after setting Oregon single-season records for receiving yards (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14) and 100-yard receiving games (8). At the 2024 NFL Draft, Franklin was selected in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos.
Five-Stars
Kingsley Suamataia, OT
After playing in just one game as a true freshman, Suamataia elected to transfer to BYU. A second team All-Big 12 selection in 2023, he was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas Chiefs.
Oregon Ducks Football Class of 2021 by the numbers:
- Two players still on the roster for 2024
- Three NFL Draftees (so far)
- 20 transfers
