Five Oregon Ducks Rank in EA Sports College Football's Top 100 Players
Oregon Ducks Football had no issues getting some love from EA Sports College Football Wednesday.
The upcoming football video game released a list of the top 100 players. Five Ducks made the list.
1. Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback
Rank 30
Overall Rating 92
Speed 81
Acceleration 85
Strength 63
Awareness 99
Jumping 78
2. Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver
Rank 59
Overall Rating 91
Speed 96
Acceleration 97
Strength 43
Awareness 93
Jumping 93
3. Jabbar Muhammad, Cornerback
Rank 85
Overall Rating 91
Speed 91
Acceleration 96
Strength 60
Awareness 93
Jumping 91
4. Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver
Rank 85
Overall Rating 90
Speed 95
Acceleration 98
Strength 53
Awareness 87
Jumping 96
5. Josh Conerly Jr., Left Tackle
Rank 95
Overall Rating 90
Speed 74
Acceleration 82
Strength 89
Awareness 87
Jumping 77
Johnson and Stewart are the two fastest players on the list, with Stewart also No. 1 in acceleration and No. 3 in jumping. Gabriel has the top awareness.
A notable absence from the list for Oregon fans is Jeffrey Basa, the senior linebacker who was All-Pac-12 last season.
The top 10 players and their overall rating are:
- Will Johnson, Michigan, CB, 96
- Will Campbell, LSU, LT, 96
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, HB, 96
- James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, RE, 95
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State, FS, 95
- Travis Hunter, Colorado, WR, 95
- Malaki Starks, Georgia, FS, 95
- Mason Graham, Michigan, DT, 95
- Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State, HB, 95
- Tate Ratledge, Georgia, RG, 95
There are 31 players from the Big Ten Conference on the top 100. The next 10 best players in the league after those listed above are:
16. Jay Higgins, Iowa, MLB, 94
19. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, WR, 93
23. Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State, HB, 93
24. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota, LT, 93
29. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State, LE, 92
33. Colston Loveland, Michigan, TE, 92
38. Sebastian Castro, Iowa, FS, 92
41. Jonah Monheim, USC, C, 92
46. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, LG, 91
Other teams represented on the list from the Big Ten are Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Rutgers.
The full list is available at EA.com. EA Sports College Football 25 is set for a July 19 release.
