Five Oregon Ducks Rank in EA Sports College Football's Top 100 Players

Oregon Ducks Football has some of the top players in college football, and that real life knowledge is shown now in virtual form with ratings from EA Sports College Football 25. The Ducks are among the top 100 players and top some of the attribute lists.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks Football had no issues getting some love from EA Sports College Football Wednesday.

The upcoming football video game released a list of the top 100 players. Five Ducks made the list.

1. Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel congratulates Luke Moga after a touchdown by Mona during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel congratulates Luke Moga after a touchdown by Mona during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Rank 30
Overall Rating 92
Speed 81
Acceleration 85
Strength 63
Awareness 99
Jumping 78

2. Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rank 59
Overall Rating 91
Speed 96
Acceleration 97
Strength 43
Awareness 93
Jumping 93

3. Jabbar Muhammad, Cornerback

Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (1) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rank 85
Overall Rating 91
Speed 91
Acceleration 96
Strength 60
Awareness 93
Jumping 91

4. Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a pass during practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a pass during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Rank 85
Overall Rating 90
Speed 95
Acceleration 98
Strength 53
Awareness 87
Jumping 96

5. Josh Conerly Jr., Left Tackle

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rank 95
Overall Rating 90
Speed 74
Acceleration 82
Strength 89
Awareness 87
Jumping 77

Johnson and Stewart are the two fastest players on the list, with Stewart also No. 1 in acceleration and No. 3 in jumping. Gabriel has the top awareness.

A notable absence from the list for Oregon fans is Jeffrey Basa, the senior linebacker who was All-Pac-12 last season.

The top 10 players and their overall rating are:

  1. Will Johnson, Michigan, CB, 96
  2. Will Campbell, LSU, LT, 96
  3. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, HB, 96
  4. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, RE, 95
  5. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, FS, 95
  6. Travis Hunter, Colorado, WR, 95
  7. Malaki Starks, Georgia, FS, 95
  8. Mason Graham, Michigan, DT, 95
  9. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State, HB, 95
  10. Tate Ratledge, Georgia, RG, 95
Maize Team defensive back Will Johnson (2) warms up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Maize Team defensive back Will Johnson (2) warms up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 31 players from the Big Ten Conference on the top 100. The next 10 best players in the league after those listed above are:

16. Jay Higgins, Iowa, MLB, 94
19. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, WR, 93
23. Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State, HB, 93
24. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota, LT, 93
29. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State, LE, 92
30. Dillon Gabriel
33. Colston Loveland, Michigan, TE, 92
38. Sebastian Castro, Iowa, FS, 92
41. Jonah Monheim, USC, C, 92
46. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, LG, 91

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) is tackled short of a first down by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34).
Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling (6) is tackled short of a first down by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Other teams represented on the list from the Big Ten are Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Rutgers.

The full list is available at EA.com. EA Sports College Football 25 is set for a July 19 release.

