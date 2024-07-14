Which Oregon Ducks Uniforms will be Available at Launch in EA Sports College Football 25?
When the nation at large brings up the Oregon Ducks Football team, it may feel like a guarantee that their uniforms will be a part of the conversation. Known for their constant gear innovations, bold designs, and sheer volume of combinations, the Ducks and their relationship with Nike has made an everlasting impact on in-game athletic fashion.
So it’s no surprise that our team reported in June that Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports said Oregon would be getting over twenty uniforms in the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game. The horse-collar “O” on the Ducks’ uniforms is even featured on the game’s home page while a clock ticks down to the time the game will be released, whose official launch date is July 19.
Secrecy around said uniforms is paramount for the Ducks. Scott Anderson, the Senior Associate Director of Video for the Oregon Ducks, confirmed several uniform points in replies on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"You could only send in one ‘set’ to be in the games’ launch as far as I know," Anderson said about the amount of jerseys sent in to EA Sports for the game.
Anderson also replied to a statement about several other teams getting their uniform combinations, and new releases, leaked early. He used the Virginia Tech Football team as an example in his post, as their new uniforms were released through EA Sports’ in-game footage.
"And this is exactly why (Oregon is keeping the uniforms from leaking)," Anderson said. "We haven’t known what content is going out and when, so if a team only sent EA new uniforms then they were at risk for this."
With that being said, new gameplay footage of the Oregon Ducks’ uniforms were uploaded to X by user @cookinquack and a burned-in label throughout the footage claims to be a Beta test.
In this footage, five uniform combinations are revealed:
Current Home
- Green - Yellow Helmet
- 2023 Green Jersey
- 2023 Yellow Pants
- White and Primary Color Cleats
Current Away
- Green - Yellow Helmet
- 2023 White Jersey
- 2023 Green Pants
- White and Primary Color Cleats
2023 Nightmare
- Chrome Helmet
- 2023 Nightmare Jersey
- 2023 Nightmare Pants
- Black and Secondary Color Cleats
2023 Alternate
- Black-Carbon Helmet
- 2023 Yellow Jersey
- 2023 Yellow Pants
- Black and Primary Color Cleats
2023 Eggshell
- Chrome Helmet
- 2023 Eggshell Jersey
- 2023 Eggshell Pants
- White Cleats
EA Sports claimed in a livestream about the game that new uniform combinations will be added in the game throughout the year. So if you’re hoping to see 2024’s “Generation O” gear, 2020’s “Ohana” uniforms, 2014’s Vintage Duck and stripes, 2014’s pink and black breast cancer awareness jerseys, or maybe the 2000’s generation of steel-plated shoulders, you’ll have to wait for an update or be surprised with a last-minute addition on launch day.
