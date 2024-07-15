Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' N’Faly Dante Battles No. 2 Pick Alexandre Sarr at NBA 2K25 Summer League

Oregon Ducks' N'Faly Dante faced off against the No. 2 pick, Alexandre Sarr, in the NBA 2K25 Summer League game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Dante and the Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 109-91.

Olivia Cleary

Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reece Beekman (3) grabs a rebound against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reece Beekman (3) grabs a rebound against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LAS VEGAS- The NBA 2K25 Summer League continues to showcase former Oregon Ducks.

On Sunday, N'Faly Dante took the court for the Houston Rockets against the Washington Wizards. While Dante's former Oregon teammate, Eugene Omoruyi, sat out the game, the Wizards also boast the No. 2 overall draft pick, Alexandre Sarr.

Dante started for the Rockets in his second game of the NBA2K25 Summer League. Although he only played about 11 minutes, he still made an impact. Dante took off in the second quarter, throwing down a big dunk for his first bucket of the night. On the very next possession, Dante added another field goal.   

Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) celebrates after a play during the second half of the game against the South Carolina
Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) celebrates after a play during the second half of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

"It was a different experience for sure," Dante told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "The pace of the game is faster, so I have to get used to that, and most importantly, I gotta read my point guard."   

The former Oregon basketball star finished the game with four points and four rebounds.  

"I think so far, he's still finding his own he's working hard on defense," Rockets head coach Garrett Jackson said. "He's doing well around the basket. He's definitely a presence inside."   

Boston Celtics assistant head coach Garrett Jackson prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets
Jan 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics assistant head coach Garrett Jackson prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sarr, a 7-foot forward out of France, was the second pick of the 2024 draft. Last season, Sarr played for Perth Wildcats, a National Basketball League team based in Australia. Sarr averaged 9.4 points, 0.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds as a Wildcat.  

During Sunday's game, Dante and teammates locked down Sarr on defense, limiting the No. 2 draft pick to just six points.  

Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (12) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter
Jul 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (12) dribbles against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Another notable opponent competing against Dante for the Wizards was former Duck Eugene Omoruyi. Although Omoruyi did not suit up for Sunday's game, the Houston-Washington game marks a full-circle moment for the former teammates.  

Dante played alongside Omoruyi at the University of Oregon, where the veteran forward significantly impacted the then-17-year-old Dante's freshman year.  

Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) fight for position during the sec
Apr 2, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) fight for position during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

"He told me anytime you step on the court, just play. If it's going your way or not, play hard," Dante said.  

Now, Dante is continuing to take Omoruyi's advice on a different stage: the NBA. Dante will take the court again on Monday as the Houston Rockets play the Detroit Pistons at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Omoruyi and the Wizards have a day off before they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. PDT. 

Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.

Published
Olivia Cleary

OLIVIA CLEARY

Home/Basketball