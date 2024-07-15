Oregon Ducks' N’Faly Dante Battles No. 2 Pick Alexandre Sarr at NBA 2K25 Summer League
LAS VEGAS- The NBA 2K25 Summer League continues to showcase former Oregon Ducks.
On Sunday, N'Faly Dante took the court for the Houston Rockets against the Washington Wizards. While Dante's former Oregon teammate, Eugene Omoruyi, sat out the game, the Wizards also boast the No. 2 overall draft pick, Alexandre Sarr.
Dante started for the Rockets in his second game of the NBA2K25 Summer League. Although he only played about 11 minutes, he still made an impact. Dante took off in the second quarter, throwing down a big dunk for his first bucket of the night. On the very next possession, Dante added another field goal.
"It was a different experience for sure," Dante told Oregon SI's Olivia Cleary. "The pace of the game is faster, so I have to get used to that, and most importantly, I gotta read my point guard."
The former Oregon basketball star finished the game with four points and four rebounds.
"I think so far, he's still finding his own he's working hard on defense," Rockets head coach Garrett Jackson said. "He's doing well around the basket. He's definitely a presence inside."
Sarr, a 7-foot forward out of France, was the second pick of the 2024 draft. Last season, Sarr played for Perth Wildcats, a National Basketball League team based in Australia. Sarr averaged 9.4 points, 0.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds as a Wildcat.
During Sunday's game, Dante and teammates locked down Sarr on defense, limiting the No. 2 draft pick to just six points.
Another notable opponent competing against Dante for the Wizards was former Duck Eugene Omoruyi. Although Omoruyi did not suit up for Sunday's game, the Houston-Washington game marks a full-circle moment for the former teammates.
Dante played alongside Omoruyi at the University of Oregon, where the veteran forward significantly impacted the then-17-year-old Dante's freshman year.
"He told me anytime you step on the court, just play. If it's going your way or not, play hard," Dante said.
Now, Dante is continuing to take Omoruyi's advice on a different stage: the NBA. Dante will take the court again on Monday as the Houston Rockets play the Detroit Pistons at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Omoruyi and the Wizards have a day off before they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. PDT.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.