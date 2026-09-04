Oregon Ducks Uniforms Turn Heads in Big Ten Ranking by Rival Players, Coaches
Oregon football will certainly light up many scoreboards this season. When it comes to style points, however, the Ducks have already been crowned Big Ten champions.
The conference has spoken, voting No. 2 Oregon as having the most stylish uniforms among the league’s 18 teams during Big Ten Media Days. Players and coaches cast their choice in a video posted Monday via the official Big Ten X account. And while the vote was decisively in the Ducks’ favor, there was a noticeable split in taste between those voting.
All told, Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad claimed nine of the 20 votes, in which participants were asked to vote for their favorite uniforms other than their own school’s.
So how did the vote that was filmed during July’s Big Ten Media Days land in Oregon’s favor? Turns out the Ducks’ uniforms appeal to both coaches and players.
Who Voted Oregon
The Ducks jumped out to an early lead with four votes and rolled from there, leaving behind Penn State with three votes, Illinois and USC with two and Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers with one apiece. Ten teams failed to garner any love.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went with Ohio State as his personal, non-Duck favorite. Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin went the other direction with Rutgers.
Otherwise the UO jerseys were particularly popular among the conference’s quarterbacks, including Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Penn State’s Rocco Becht, as well as Illinois signal caller Katin Houser and Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic.
Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones also joined the Oregon bandwagon. Those five players alone were enough to earn the win, but the Ducks weren’t done there.
The Coaches' Vote
Every Big Ten coach appears in the video, excluding the Ducks’ Lanning and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti opted for his defending champion Hoosiers, thus nullifying his vote. Penn State coach Matt Campbell, along with coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and UCLA’s Bob Chesney, also could not bring themselves to vote for another team.
“I don’t even think anybody does,” Bruins head coach Chesney said. “I think it’s us and only us.”
Other Big Ten coaches had no such difficulties and little hesitation choosing the Ducks, including Purdue’s Barry Odom, Maryland’s Mike Locksley, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham.
Penn State’s clean and classic look made it close among the coaches with all three of the Nittany Lions’ votes coming from coaches Bret Bielema of Illinois, Jedd Fisch of Washington and Luke Fickell of Wisconsin.
Oregon won the total vote among coaches, but the classic look worn by schools such as Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska all received their due.
Oregon Ducks Repeat
The admiration of the Oregon uniforms isn’t a one-off. The Ducks also emerged fashionably victorious during last summer’s Big Ten Media Days in a TikTok video created by @strictlyfootball.
Oregon crushed in that poll, earning 13 of the 17 votes and losing votes to only UCLA and USC with two apiece.
Wisconsin center Jake Renfro summed up what most players were already thinking.
“It’s going to be Oregon,” Renfro said in the TikTok. “They have some serious drip.”
Big Ten teams gained some ground on the Ducks this summer in the uniform popularity department. But can they prevent an Oregon three-peat next year?
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch