Oregon Ducks Uniforms Turn Heads in Big Ten Ranking by Rival Players, Coaches

Oregon football will certainly light up many scoreboards this season. When it comes to style points, however, the Ducks have already been crowned Big Ten champions.

The conference has spoken, voting No. 2 Oregon as having the most stylish uniforms among the league’s 18 teams during Big Ten Media Days. Players and coaches cast their choice in a video posted Monday via the official Big Ten X account. And while the vote was decisively in the Ducks’ favor, there was a noticeable split in taste between those voting.

Jan. 9, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore salutes the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd during the Peach Bowl versus the Indiana Hoosiers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So many to choose from in @B1Gfootball 🤩



We challenged coaches & players to pick the BEST UNIFORMS besides their own 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dSs80zPwbi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 31, 2026

All told, Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad claimed nine of the 20 votes, in which participants were asked to vote for their favorite uniforms other than their own school’s.

So how did the vote that was filmed during July’s Big Ten Media Days land in Oregon’s favor? Turns out the Ducks’ uniforms appeal to both coaches and players.

Who Voted Oregon

The Ducks jumped out to an early lead with four votes and rolled from there, leaving behind Penn State with three votes, Illinois and USC with two and Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers with one apiece. Ten teams failed to garner any love.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went with Ohio State as his personal, non-Duck favorite. Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin went the other direction with Rutgers.

Otherwise the UO jerseys were particularly popular among the conference’s quarterbacks, including Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and Penn State’s Rocco Becht, as well as Illinois signal caller Katin Houser and Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic.

Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones also joined the Oregon bandwagon. Those five players alone were enough to earn the win, but the Ducks weren’t done there.

The Coaches' Vote

Every Big Ten coach appears in the video, excluding the Ducks’ Lanning and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti opted for his defending champion Hoosiers, thus nullifying his vote. Penn State coach Matt Campbell, along with coaches Kirk Ferentz of Iowa and UCLA’s Bob Chesney, also could not bring themselves to vote for another team.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney poses during his introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t even think anybody does,” Bruins head coach Chesney said. “I think it’s us and only us.”

Other Big Ten coaches had no such difficulties and little hesitation choosing the Ducks, including Purdue’s Barry Odom, Maryland’s Mike Locksley, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham.

Penn State’s clean and classic look made it close among the coaches with all three of the Nittany Lions’ votes coming from coaches Bret Bielema of Illinois, Jedd Fisch of Washington and Luke Fickell of Wisconsin.

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon won the total vote among coaches, but the classic look worn by schools such as Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska all received their due.

Oregon Ducks Repeat

The admiration of the Oregon uniforms isn’t a one-off. The Ducks also emerged fashionably victorious during last summer’s Big Ten Media Days in a TikTok video created by @strictlyfootball.

Oregon crushed in that poll, earning 13 of the 17 votes and losing votes to only UCLA and USC with two apiece.

Aug. 6, 2024; Eugene, Ore.; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James during the Ducks’ 2024 fall camp at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin center Jake Renfro summed up what most players were already thinking.

“It’s going to be Oregon,” Renfro said in the TikTok. “They have some serious drip.”

Big Ten teams gained some ground on the Ducks this summer in the uniform popularity department. But can they prevent an Oregon three-peat next year?

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